So apparently congress is working to pass a bill that will Ban ANY state level even bare bones regulations of AI even things like “AI must be disclosed when it is used” or “AI cannot kill people for money”. Not only is this a BLATANT violation of any semblance of states rights this is totally insane. We have officially been purchased by AI agents a la Musk and Sam Altman who act in e interests of intelligent computers.



The brakes are off, there will be no AI final battle, the battle will be illegal, it will be illegal to harm a billionaires AI robot as it takes your job and puts you in a headlock. Fighting back itself will become illegal. You can’t even regulate and say “no AI killer robot drones in this HOA” that will be ILLEGAL on a federal level.



This is insane time for a revolution before 15 ft tall killer robots enslave us all and it becomes illegal to harm them or even make signs saying they’re not allowed in your state/city/town/beighborhood.