Law Congress about to pass bill Banning AI Regulations??!!

B

Bballfan123

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Feb 16, 2020
Messages
1,256
Reaction score
1,410
So apparently congress is working to pass a bill that will Ban ANY state level even bare bones regulations of AI even things like “AI must be disclosed when it is used” or “AI cannot kill people for money”. Not only is this a BLATANT violation of any semblance of states rights this is totally insane. We have officially been purchased by AI agents a la Musk and Sam Altman who act in e interests of intelligent computers.

The brakes are off, there will be no AI final battle, the battle will be illegal, it will be illegal to harm a billionaires AI robot as it takes your job and puts you in a headlock. Fighting back itself will become illegal. You can’t even regulate and say “no AI killer robot drones in this HOA” that will be ILLEGAL on a federal level.

This is insane time for a revolution before 15 ft tall killer robots enslave us all and it becomes illegal to harm them or even make signs saying they’re not allowed in your state/city/town/beighborhood.
 
This is frankly fucking insane and bodes really poorly for not just Americans, but humanity

I dont understand how this is even conscionable.

The only country Ive heard or read about trying to protect its citizens from the impact of AI is China

In the US, its the wild fucking west and we dont seem to be taking this seriously at all, which will likely bode very poorly for the majority of us.

Id hope in principle "conservatives" would want to conserve human well being, but I suspect this is only designed to advance power and profit of elites who control AI
 
"AI cannot kill people for money?"

damn, once they get rid of that regulation the robot apocalypse will be well underway!
 
Bballfan123 said:
So apparently congress is working to pass a bill that will Ban ANY state level even bare bones regulations of AI even things like “AI must be disclosed when it is used” or “AI cannot kill people for money”. Not only is this a BLATANT violation of any semblance of states rights this is totally insane. We have officially been purchased by AI agents a la Musk and Sam Altman who act in e interests of intelligent computers.

The brakes are off, there will be no AI final battle, the battle will be illegal, it will be illegal to harm a billionaires AI robot as it takes your job and puts you in a headlock. Fighting back itself will become illegal. You can’t even regulate and say “no AI killer robot drones in this HOA” that will be ILLEGAL on a federal level.

This is insane time for a revolution before 15 ft tall killer robots enslave us all and it becomes illegal to harm them or even make signs saying they’re not allowed in your state/city/town/beighborhood.
Click to expand...

Official-Jacob-Fatu-All-Gas-No-Brakes-Graphic-WWE-2025-t-shirt.jpg
 
Worth a look into the transhumanist ideology pushing this shit. I've heard it branded "The Dark Enlighentment" but at its core it's gnostic and accelerationist. Also, it's not framed within the left/right dialectic. People need to start looking at these things from a paradigmatic lens to get a grasp on the whole. Never should've trusted these fucking nerds. Sneaky little fuckers.
 
ermac88 said:
This is frankly fucking insane and bodes really poorly for not just Americans, but humanity

I dont understand how this is even conscionable.

The only country Ive heard or read about trying to protect its citizens from the impact of AI is China

In the US, its the wild fucking west and we dont seem to be taking this seriously at all, which will likely bode very poorly for the majority of us.

Id hope in principle "conservatives" would want to conserve human well being, but I suspect this is only designed to advance power and profit of elites who control AI
Click to expand...
This is worse than nothing this is pro AI pro robot legislation in our highest body of government BANNING lower levels from even making a choice if yu want it or not. You can’t even function how the states are SUPPOSED to ie you move to a state with laws you like. Nonono, robots for everybody, give us your money, go to hell or prison if you use FREEDOM to make a choice that you’re supposed to be able to I.e. Tennessee saying we don’t want robots everyone else can have them. No. No. You must comply or tue robot army gets to take you over and if you resist it’s a felony and you go to jail.

But hopefully Jeff bezos and mark Zuckerberg will get more money so it’s not all bad they’re more important than you are
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Elon Musk wants to use AI to run US gov’t, but experts say ‘very bad’ idea
Replies
16
Views
300
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
PEB
  • Poll Poll
Economy What worries people more AI or Quantum Computing
2
Replies
27
Views
842
avenue94
A
JoeyJoeJoeJr
AI and the singularity
2 3
Replies
44
Views
893
Otto!
Otto!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,166
Messages
57,324,923
Members
175,644
Latest member
J MMA

Share this page

Back
Top