Congratulations to Tom!!!

ultra321

ultra321

It's Cain on a Horse!!!!! Why? Nobody knows.....
@Brown
Joined
Oct 11, 2017
Messages
3,922
Reaction score
4,567
I'm Positive this Isn't how he wanted to become "undisputed champion" but thanks to Ducking Douche-Bag Jones who stalled the division and a lot of careers for no other reason than his own Vanity and Ego... well that's finally over and Fuck Him... Hopefully this will give the heavy weight division much needed shot in the arm with many great fights to come!

All Hail the King... a heavy weight Champ that will actually fight somebody....My Sincere Congratulations to Tom. Not how he wanted it I'm sure but long overdue none the less!
War Aspinall!
1750563748674.jpeg

On a side note, and say what you will... but Chael was in fact right.... Jones is retired...
I honestly thought jones was just holding out for more money, which he has done in the past... But supposedly they met his price... and he pussed the fuck out anyway...
what a fucking loser...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Tom should forget about Jones and ask for another fight
6 7 8
Replies
151
Views
4K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
froggyluv
froggyluv
Koya
Media Jon Jones : “Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements.”
2
Replies
29
Views
966
nonoob
nonoob
fries in the bag
Jones accepted Tom fight, will be announced at UFC 317 (International Fight Week)
Replies
12
Views
431
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
N
Media Miesha Tate: Jon Jones is a duck; isn't confident he can beat Tom Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
BullyKutta
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,258
Messages
57,460,354
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top