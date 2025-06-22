I'm Positive this Isn't how he wanted to become "undisputed champion" but thanks to Ducking Douche-Bag Jones who stalled the division and a lot of careers for no other reason than his own Vanity and Ego... well that's finally over and Fuck Him... Hopefully this will give the heavy weight division much needed shot in the arm with many great fights to come!All Hail the King... a heavy weight Champ that will actually fight somebody....My Sincere Congratulations to Tom. Not how he wanted it I'm sure but long overdue none the less!War Aspinall!On a side note, and say what you will... but Chael was in fact right.... Jones is retired...I honestly thought jones was just holding out for more money, which he has done in the past... But supposedly they met his price... and he pussed the fuck out anyway...what a fucking loser...