Congratulations Clay Guida

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

Cranky Ass
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
70,689
Reaction score
80,585
You now have the most losses in UFC history at 19!

wide.jpg


HHJTAKINGHISL.png

Fuck it one more go around with Tony. Lets get Tony a win!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,429
Messages
56,646,379
Members
175,331
Latest member
psykro

Share this page

Back
Top