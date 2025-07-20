Congrats to Maxwell.

Poirierfan
He did what I suspected given all the disadvantages he had to deal with in the 2 previous fights. The guy belonged at LW 6 fights ago. He's noticeably stronger while keeping that speed he has always possessed.
Dustin has nothing to hang his head about, as I'm sure he's proud of himself even though he lost.
I'm happy Max won btw, it's better for the division. I truly think if he can get back to a fight with Topuria he could give him a fight. Max is a different animal when properly acclimated to LW. I clearly saw it when I went back a watch Max/Dustin 2 vs Max/Justin. Good card overall as well. Cheers.
