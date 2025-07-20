  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Congrats to Maxwell.

Poirierfan

Poirierfan

Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 31, 2016
Messages
37,842
Reaction score
73,256
He did what I suspected given all the disadvantages he had to deal with in the 2 previous fights. The guy belonged at LW 6 fights ago. He's noticeably stronger while keeping that speed he has always possessed.

Dustin has nothing to hang his head about, as I'm sure he's proud of himself even though he lost.

I'm happy Max won btw, it's better for the division. I truly think if he can get back to a fight with Topuria he could give him a fight. Max is a different animal when properly acclimated to LW. I clearly saw it when I went back a watch Max/Dustin 2 vs Max/Justin. Good card overall as well. Cheers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
¿Poirier - Max #3? UFC seems to have big plans for Gaethje
Replies
11
Views
530
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
L
Thoughts on Gaethje's Recent Comments....
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva
TomTomNT
What a great time for Conor to make a comeback
2
Replies
36
Views
836
GordonMMARamsey
GordonMMARamsey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,220
Messages
57,588,792
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top