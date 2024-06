So much great memories in his pawdcast.



Brendan cries because of all his support after the Arlovski loss.









"Francis Ngannou has a huge French hog."









Schaub on GSP's physique: "Look at the d**k on that....all the way up. Looks like a fuckin' submarine telescope."







Schaub on UFC 229 fallout: "I'm a Conor dickrider ... I like Khabib too"