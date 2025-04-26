International Conflict between Pakistan & India

Once again, in the Kashmir

Indian military says Pakistani troops fired at positions along the border in disputed Kashmir

https://apnews.com/article/india-pakistan-kashmir-attack-829911d3eae7cfe6738eda5c0c84d6ae

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Pakistani soldiers fired at Indian posts along the highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir for a second consecutive night, the Indian military said Saturday, as tensions flared between the nuclear-armed rivals following a deadly attack on tourists last week..

download.webp
 
Also, the Pakistani Defense Minister blurted out in an interview they they've been doing the west's dirty work for the last 30 years


 
"Give them an inch and they'll take a mile," as the saying goes.

Pakistan and Bangladesh (formerly known as East Pakistan) were originally formed so Muslims in the region could break off from India and form their own nations. Some of them remained in India, and now India has the highest population of Muslims in the entire world.

And they still want more land?
 
These cans should settle it on the cricket field like civilized human beings.
 
