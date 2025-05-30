Confirmed: Notorious nuisance vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetsskiy now begs for freedom from Philippine jail

pinoy wrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,113
- Reaction score
- 54
Citing mental health issues on his second month of detention, Vitaly just wrote an apologetic appeal letter to Sec. Jonvic Remulla of the Philippine's Department of the Interior and Local Government. According to the secretary, the vlogger asked that the charges against him be dropped, and that he is also asking for forgiveness from those who didn't find his "pranks" funny (an understatement). He might face 24 years in prison if convicted.