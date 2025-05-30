Confirmed: Notorious nuisance vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetsskiy now begs for freedom from Philippine jail

Citing mental health issues on his second month of detention, Vitaly just wrote an apologetic appeal letter to Sec. Jonvic Remulla of the Philippine's Department of the Interior and Local Government. According to the secretary, the vlogger asked that the charges against him be dropped, and that he is also asking for forgiveness from those who didn't find his "pranks" funny (an understatement). He might face 24 years in prison if convicted.
 
Citing mental health issues on his second month of detention, Vitaly just wrote an apologetic appeal letter to Sec. Jonvic Remulla of the Philippine's Department of the Interior and Local Government. According to the secretary, the vlogger asked that the charges against him be dropped, and that he is also asking for forgiveness from those who didn't find his "pranks" funny (an understatement). He might face 24 years in prison if convicted.
36iB5lW.gif


Let this be a lesson to these YouTube "pranksters" that if you fuck around, especially in foreign countries, you will find out
 
I've never seen him behind bars. I don't think he was in any cell locked up with the locals. He is probably detained in an air-conditioned room which is a luxury compared to other prisoners. The local authorities are rightfully making an example out of him, but I don't think he'd get hard time.
 
Philippines doesn't strike me as a place that cares about your mental issues. His claim is "I don't like jail, please let me out." No shit, him and everyone else in there.
 
I've never seen him behind bars. I don't think he was in any cell locked up with the locals. He is probably detained in an air-conditioned room which is a luxury compared to other prisoners. The local authorities are rightfully making an example out of him, but I don't think he'd get hard time.
And you are probably right, haha! Knowing how it works here, lol!
 
The most annoying thing is when he gets out, he will just go somewhere else and pull this shit, and be more popular than ever
 
Let him rot.

These people know exactly what they are doing, so let them suffer the consequences they surely knew were possible.
 
