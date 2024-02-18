Confident not cocky!!! And new!!

There was lot of people hating him caling him clown just because he said he was better than volk and he would win easly (which he did) he never abused volks friends or family or volk
I'm iffy with him, fun as hell to watch and great style. Not big on what he's aiming for as champ, like with not wanting to defend against the top guys at featherweight and chasing a Conor fight that'll never happen.
Except this dude won the title on his first attempt...Kenny Florian 2.0
That being said, dude just became champion and is young so I won't judge to harshly. Could be fun seeing him try to rack up some defenses to build up his legacy.
Oooh he can also take care of Garry on a rainy Tuesday instead of his workout !
I don’t like the guy, but how can you not be a fan of how he fights?
It’s beautiful violence.
Time will tell.
I mean we'll see, he does seem pretty adamant about some of it(with Conor especially)
LolHe's got his own face inside a tiger head tattooed on his chest. I don't care if he KO's the moon, he is absolutely cocky
That's cool, idk who it'd be but my best guess would be Evloev maybe(idk)