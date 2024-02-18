Confident not cocky!!! And new!!

Substance Abuse said:
Respect for the skill and accomplishment. Not a fan, however.
I'm iffy with him, fun as hell to watch and great style. Not big on what he's aiming for as champ, like with not wanting to defend against the top guys at featherweight and chasing a Conor fight that'll never happen.

That being said, dude just became champion and is young so I won't judge to harshly. Could be fun seeing him try to rack up some defenses to build up his legacy.
 
Question said:
Bro he is just selling fight ofc he will fight top contenders
 
Sasha said:
Oooh he can also take care of Garry on a rainy Tuesday instead of his workout !
TheMMAnalyst said:
I don’t like the guy, but how can you not be a fan of how he fights?

It’s beautiful violence.
Question said:
Time will tell.
 
Rapa said:
Bro he is just selling fight ofc he will fight top contenders
I mean we'll see, he does seem pretty adamant about some of it(with Conor especially)
Again we'll see what happens, I don't dislike the guy I'm just not big on that sort of talk
 
He's got his own face inside a tiger head tattooed on his chest. I don't care if he KO's the moon, he is absolutely cocky
 
I like Topuria. Anyone who can finish Volk like that has my respect. Topuria is rapidly improving and no one will sleep on his skills anymore.
 
Question said:
He just said at press he will fight whoever ufc tell him to
 
Rapa said:
That's cool, idk who it'd be but my best guess would be Evloev maybe(idk)
If that's the fight then I favor Topuria in that one
 
I was always high on him, he wins the rematch against Volk probably in a similar fashion.
 
