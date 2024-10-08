Retired/washed fighter who was mostly a striker vs. aging karate MMA fighter....in grappling. Sounds about as fun as Rickson Gracie vs. Mark Coleman in a kickboxing match circa 2004.



Condit was once a good grappler (see his fight with Jake Shields almost 20 years ago). But he looked like he stopped training grappling when he fought Maia. Who knows what this will look like. Probably a boring stalemate.