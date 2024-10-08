News Condit vs MVP (Polaris Grapping Match)

Retired/washed fighter who was mostly a striker vs. aging karate MMA fighter....in grappling. Sounds about as fun as Rickson Gracie vs. Mark Coleman in a kickboxing match circa 2004.

Condit was once a good grappler (see his fight with Jake Shields almost 20 years ago). But he looked like he stopped training grappling when he fought Maia. Who knows what this will look like. Probably a boring stalemate.
 
Condit is obviously a much better grappler than MVP, but he is also a lot more worn, plus Page has size on him.

I cannot see this being too entertaining sadly.

But WAR CONDIT!
 
Sycho Sid said:
Condit is obviously a much better grappler than MVP, but he is also a lot more worn, plus Page has size on him.

I cannot see this being too entertaining sadly.

But WAR CONDIT!
And Condit may not have done a day of grappling training since he retired 3 years ago, while Page has been actively fighting and training.
 
Man I miss the NBK. Sucks that the newer generation of fans couldn't see him in his prime.
 
People are forgetting MVP had a brain bleed / stroke that erased all his grappling knowledge. Trust me: I'm a doctor and I watched him fight Garry.
 
