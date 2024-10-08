this is an important part of the story.
I thought Condit retired 7 years ago...
What a bullshit OP. TS a student of the clickbait engagement farming horseshit school.
Yes it is.
Interesting take.prime condit would KO everyone in the current WW top10
And Condit may not have done a day of grappling training since he retired 3 years ago, while Page has been actively fighting and training.Condit is obviously a much better grappler than MVP, but he is also a lot more worn, plus Page has size on him.
I cannot see this being too entertaining sadly.
But WAR CONDIT!
What a random fight. But should be entertaining
