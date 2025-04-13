Concerns for Volk as Champ Again, Should He Retire on Top?

Now I know there’s a lot of love for Volk out there and he fought very well. Hes all time extraordinary and I’ve been singing praises of him for years.

I’m worried about him continuing to fight this level of competition. I saw him much more easily hurt than we’ve ever seen him before. Just rocked everytime he got hit.

I know Diego hits hard. I expected Diego to hit him hard. But I don’t think we’ve ever seen Volk knocked around like this.

He also claimed he could not see after getting rocked in the 4th and his movement and speech were both out of character post fighting: it was eye catching for me.

He’s had nothing but hard fights recently and I just don’t wanna see him take anymore. He is no longer wearing it well. That is my case, I don’t see anyone else saying this or acknowledging seeing this. Please take another look with these things in mind. I’d like to see him retire on top,
 
This is a valid question. Volk spent half that fight on skates lol… dude clearly can’t take a punch anymore.


Shertards are usually too blinded by their love for underdog stories to see the actual truth but Volks stale point fighting style is painful to watch now… it used to be cool when he was not getting hit but now he’s late on his exits and getting concussed almost every round with clobbering shots.

I don’t think he should’ve been given an endless supply of undeserved title shots but now that he got the paper belt he should probably retire before guys like Jean Silva make their way to the top of the food chain.
 
In no way am I arguing that the fight was bad or criticizing Volk’s performance as subpar.

My concern is not that he can’t be competitive. He hurt Diego plenty also. He hit him a lot and it was not fluff at all.

My concern is that I think Volk is showing signs of damage that doesn’t heal. Even his behavior on the embedded seemed odd, like when he was cleaning the grill for the burgers he couldn’t eat and seemed like maybe having anger self control problems.

But there’s an interview post fight up on the main page right now and it’s worth a watch. He cants stand still. He’s not comprehending the inquiry entirely. Sure, it was a hard fight and this is right after… but one of Volk’s great strength has always been his mind and discipline. I think this is bigger than the post fight proximity.
 
he couldnt see because he got punched in the fucking eyeball

are people this stupid?
 
TempleoftheDog said:
As always, it’s their body and career, etc.

But that UFC champion money (and the endorsement money champs can earn). Is not easy to pass up.
Oh I know. I get it. It’s hardly legacy, why he wanted to get this back.

It just hurts to see someone who has been famous sharp, seemingly to mentally fade. I like him. I don’t want that for him.
 
Based on what he has said in the past he doesn't have purpose without fighting.....but he has a chance to do exactly what you said, retire on top after an amazing comeback, something a lot of fighters would love the chance to do. I think he should retire on top.
 
Finally someone else recognizes Volk is just a point fighter!!
He should be glazing Topuria's balls for giving him a chance at the belt again. Paper "champ"🥈
 
treelo said:
he couldnt see because he got punched in the fucking eyeball

are people this stupid?
Maybe to all of the above. But it also could mean a warning of brain injury. It’s not always that simple
 
Would be great for him to do that, so few athletes do though.

The flip side is that Lopes would be one of that match ups you would worry for him the most and he made it through. Not everyone poses the same threat to Volk so he might be good for a few more
 
Get 2-3 more title defences - there is really now one ATM who can beat him.
 
but how was it stale to watch? Volk was landing massive shots and engaging in the pocket with 3-4 punch combinations, did you lose a parlay on lopes or something?
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Finally someone else recognizes Volk is just a point fighter!!
He should be glazing Topuria's balls for giving him a chance at the belt again. Paper "champ"🥈
Brutal… Topuria vacated and isn’t even actively fighting and you’re blaming the guys who are fighting.
 
Volk pretty much sat Lopez on his ass twice had the cage not been there. He didn't get hit that bad. I'll keep betting on Volk.
 
