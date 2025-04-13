Concerns for Volk as Champ Again, Should He Retire on Top?

Now I know there’s a lot of love for Volk out there and he fought very well. Hes all time extraordinary and I’ve been singing praises of him for years.



I’m worried about him continuing to fight this level of competition. I saw him much more easily hurt than we’ve ever seen him before. Just rocked everytime he got hit.



I know Diego hits hard. I expected Diego to hit him hard. But I don’t think we’ve ever seen Volk knocked around like this.



He also claimed he could not see after getting rocked in the 4th and his movement and speech were both out of character post fighting: it was eye catching for me.



He’s had nothing but hard fights recently and I just don’t wanna see him take anymore. He is no longer wearing it well. That is my case, I don’t see anyone else saying this or acknowledging seeing this. Please take another look with these things in mind. I’d like to see him retire on top,