Completely Justified Stoppage, Tallison Was Out of It

He wasn't out; but he sure as hell wasn't getting back up without climbing the cage. Good stoppage IMO. What was the ref supposed to do at that point? Call the foul, deduct a point and put them back on the ground??
I would have preferred if Beast was allowed to finish the job regardless of the cheating, but oh well.

Oh... So NOW grabbing the cage matters! Got it.
 
Gabe said:
He only got to his feet after a blatant cage grab if he hadn’t of done that Lewis would have just kept on destroying him on the ground. He cheated and it cost him big time.
Making assumptions based off nothing. In the real world, he got to his feet. If he was so hurt he wouldn’t have gotten up either way.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Making assumptions based off nothing. In the real world, he got to his feet. If he was so hurt he wouldn’t have gotten up either way.
It’s ok ref had his back and stepped in before any serious damage was done. No intelligent defending going on good on Herzog.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
He wasn't out; but he sure as hell wasn't getting back up without climbing the cage. Good stoppage IMO. What was the ref supposed to do at that point? Call the foul, deduct a point and put them back on the ground??
I would have preferred if Beast was allowed to finish the job regardless of the cheating, but oh well.

Well Herzog did exactly nothing in another fight where a fighter grabbed the cage multiple times...

 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
doesn't matter, he cheated too much, deserves that result.
Grabbing onto the fence results in having a point being deducted. If the ref would've handled the situation correctly & as the fight went on & he continued to grab the fence then there's a case of a disqualification & of Teixeira deserving the result.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Improving position and getting back to your feet is the definition of intelligent defense. You literally can’t do anything better than that.
Went from on his butt, to turtle to pulling himself back up in 3 separate sequences. You literally couldn't ask any more from a fighter short of then immediately landing a counter shot that drops his opponent. Herzog still probably stops it there.
 
maximus__ said:
Went from on his butt, to turtle to pulling himself back up in 3 separate sequences. You literally couldn't ask any more from a fighter short of then immediately landing a counter shot that drops his opponent. Herzog still probably stops it there.
That’s exactly what you want to see. Yes, he committed a foul but nowhere in the rules does it state a foul committed should have any bearing on judging a TKO stoppage. The referee can punish it by DQ, point deduction, resetting position. But it has nothing to do with a TKO stoppage by the rules.
 
sdpdude9 said:
That’s exactly what you want to see. Yes, he committed a foul but nowhere in the rules does it state a foul committed should have any bearing on judging a TKO stoppage. The referee can punish it by DQ, point deduction, resetting position. But it has nothing to do with a TKO stoppage by the rules.
100%. He grabbed the cage sure, but that doesn't constitute a TKO finish.

Herzog is a potato for this decision.
 
