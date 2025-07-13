Completely Justified Stoppage, Tallison Was Out of It

doesn't matter, he cheated too much, deserves that result.
if you watched the fight live you would've clearly seen that Teixeira wasn't anywhere near being out & was completely conscious & wasn't stumbling around or falling down once he got back to his feet.
He only got to his feet after a blatant cage grab if he hadn’t of done that Lewis would have just kept on destroying him on the ground. He cheated and it cost him big time.Never stopped moving, got to his feet, wasn’t wobbly at all.
He wasn't out; but he sure as hell wasn't getting back up without climbing the cage. Good stoppage IMO. What was the ref supposed to do at that point? Call the foul, deduct a point and put them back on the ground??
I would have preferred if Beast was allowed to finish the job regardless of the cheating, but oh well.
