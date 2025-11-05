  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Compilation of Aspinall fighting dirty

The narrative right now is that Gane is a dirty fighter, and has a history of dirty tactics, but Aspinall is quite dirty himself. He especially has a bad habit of striking opponents to the back of the head. Outside of his official DQ loss to illegal strikes ( Which has conveniently been scrubbed from the internet) I've timestamped some clips below that show Tom isn't as squeaky clean as they'd like you to believe. I'd argue he fights dirtier than Gane.

Here is "winning" a fight with a blatant, intentional, brutal elbow to the back of the head. This would 100% be a DQ loss in most orgs :


More blatant strikes to the back of the head after getting getting dominated most of the fight, still ends up losing:


Another strike to the back of the head:


Kick to the groin:


ANOTHER blatant punch to the back of the head after dropping Collier:
 
Dirty Tom coming to foul and cheat
xhaydenx said:
For a guy who can't see he's really accurate at hitting people illegally in the back of the head.
*a decade ago in his early 20's when he was new to the sport on the British regional scene. Once in the UFC, and the guy kinda turned his head last minute.

Otherwise, spot on!
 
fendertach said:
the first one is bad but the others are the oppoents turning away from him ... the groin strike was a low blow due to poor prediction... which he acknowledged immediately... compared to the dirty ass frenchman... eye gouging three stooges style...
 
