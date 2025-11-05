Compilation of Aspinall fighting dirty

The narrative right now is that Gane is a dirty fighter, and has a history of dirty tactics, but Aspinall is quite dirty himself. He especially has a bad habit of striking opponents to the back of the head. Outside of his official DQ loss to illegal strikes ( Which has conveniently been scrubbed from the internet) I've timestamped some clips below that show Tom isn't as squeaky clean as they'd like you to believe. I'd argue he fights dirtier than Gane.



Here is "winning" a fight with a blatant, intentional, brutal elbow to the back of the head. This would 100% be a DQ loss in most orgs :





More blatant strikes to the back of the head after getting getting dominated most of the fight, still ends up losing:





Another strike to the back of the head:





Kick to the groin:





ANOTHER blatant punch to the back of the head after dropping Collier:

