Compilation of Alex Pereira's grappling in the UFC, is it as bad as people say and can big abe lincoln exploit it?

Random question but what do name colors mean?
Jan is the best grappler he faced, I'd give jan's grappling like a 6/10, he got smoked by glover and controlled by rakic and ankalaev on the ground but he has solid offensive grapplingHow would you rate the grappling of those he was facing? Who had the best he's faced yet? Jan?
I have no clue and the Xenforo site doesn't give an exact reason.Random question but what do name colors mean?
I'd hope Alex has gotten his defence up since the Jan fight bc if not abe should be able to control him at will. I wonder what Lincoln will do with it though if he gets takedowns, lay on him or actually rain damage it hunt for submissions. Alex by triangle gogo armbarJan is the best grappler he faced, I'd give jan's grappling like a 6/10, he got smoked by glover and controlled by rakic and ankalaev on the ground but he has solid offensive grappling
I was just curious as I have noticed a lot more than there used to be, white, orange, red, green, yellow, pink, blue, light green, purple exct.I have no clue and the Xenforo site doesn't give an exact reason.
abe has zero submissions in his career but he does have the best ground and pound in the division, he was about to finish Jan in round 5 before the bell sounded. I think his most likely method of victory is tko on the ground if he gets into mount against alex. Alex has been training with georgian wrestlers though according to his instagram so I'm sure he'll show up improved to some extentI'd hope Alex has gotten his defence up since the Jan fight bc if not abe should be able to control him at will. I wonder what Lincoln will do with it though if he gets takedowns, lay on him or actually rain damage it hunt for submissions. Alex by triangle gogo armbar
Alot of people say Ank wrestling is ok and brush it off. I went back and watch some of his old fights. His GNP is pretty vicious. A lot of fights he finishes his opponent via gnp. Another thing I noticed when looking at his fight stats. In all his fights, none of his opponents had more control time than him. Because people don’t see it they think he’s not great at it. It’s just that he rarely uses it but when he does, he does it real well. The guy is a combat sambo champion. He’s going to have very good wrestling in his pocket 24/7.abe has zero submissions in his career but he does have the best ground and pound in the division, he was about to finish Jan in round 5 before the bell sounded. I think his most likely method of victory is tko on the ground if he gets into mount against alex. Alex has been training with georgian wrestlers though according to his instagram so I'm sure he'll show up improved to some extent
That's a good point.abe has zero submissions in his career but he does have the best ground and pound in the division, he was about to finish Jan in round 5 before the bell sounded. I think his most likely method of victory is tko on the ground if he gets into mount against alex. Alex has been training with georgian wrestlers though according to his instagram so I'm sure he'll show up improved to some extent
he also trains at an olympic center in Dagestan and trains with olympic silver medalist ali Isaev who is also a HW mma fighter, people thinking ankalaev cannot wrestle at a high level are gonna be in for a rude awakeningAlot of people say Ank wrestling is ok and brush it off. I went back and watch some of his old fights. His GNP is pretty vicious. A lot of fights he finishes his opponent via gnp. Another thing I noticed when looking at his fight stats. In all his fights, none of his opponents had more control time than him. Because people don’t see it they think he’s not great at it. It’s just that he rarely uses it but when he does, he does it real well. The guy is a combat sambo champion. He’s going to have very good wrestling in his pocket 24/7.