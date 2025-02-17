  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Compilation of Alex Pereira's grappling in the UFC, is it as bad as people say and can big abe lincoln exploit it?

How would you rate the grappling of those he was facing? Who had the best he's faced yet? Jan?
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Jan is the best grappler he faced, I'd give jan's grappling like a 6/10, he got smoked by glover and controlled by rakic and ankalaev on the ground but he has solid offensive grappling
I'd hope Alex has gotten his defence up since the Jan fight bc if not abe should be able to control him at will. I wonder what Lincoln will do with it though if he gets takedowns, lay on him or actually rain damage it hunt for submissions. Alex by triangle gogo armbar
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
BigTruck said:
I'd hope Alex has gotten his defence up since the Jan fight bc if not abe should be able to control him at will. I wonder what Lincoln will do with it though if he gets takedowns, lay on him or actually rain damage it hunt for submissions. Alex by triangle gogo armbar
abe has zero submissions in his career but he does have the best ground and pound in the division, he was about to finish Jan in round 5 before the bell sounded. I think his most likely method of victory is tko on the ground if he gets into mount against alex. Alex has been training with georgian wrestlers though according to his instagram so I'm sure he'll show up improved to some extent
 
We'll see. I wish Poatan had to face a wrestler with good TDs in their prime: Couture, Tito, Phil Davis, Bader, Rashad and of course Jones or Cormier. Bader would probably be terrified and get KO'd quickly like he did against Rumble, but I think all of the others would be a big challenge for Poatan.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
abe has zero submissions in his career but he does have the best ground and pound in the division, he was about to finish Jan in round 5 before the bell sounded. I think his most likely method of victory is tko on the ground if he gets into mount against alex. Alex has been training with georgian wrestlers though according to his instagram so I'm sure he'll show up improved to some extent
Alot of people say Ank wrestling is ok and brush it off. I went back and watch some of his old fights. His GNP is pretty vicious. A lot of fights he finishes his opponent via gnp. Another thing I noticed when looking at his fight stats. In all his fights, none of his opponents had more control time than him. Because people don’t see it they think he’s not great at it. It’s just that he rarely uses it but when he does, he does it real well. The guy is a combat sambo champion. He’s going to have very good wrestling in his pocket 24/7.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
abe has zero submissions in his career but he does have the best ground and pound in the division, he was about to finish Jan in round 5 before the bell sounded. I think his most likely method of victory is tko on the ground if he gets into mount against alex. Alex has been training with georgian wrestlers though according to his instagram so I'm sure he'll show up improved to some extent
That's a good point.

Alex just has to avoid getting pummeled on the ground which should be easier than avoiding submissions from a well rounded grappler.
 
MrBlackheart said:
Alot of people say Ank wrestling is ok and brush it off. I went back and watch some of his old fights. His GNP is pretty vicious. A lot of fights he finishes his opponent via gnp. Another thing I noticed when looking at his fight stats. In all his fights, none of his opponents had more control time than him. Because people don’t see it they think he’s not great at it. It’s just that he rarely uses it but when he does, he does it real well. The guy is a combat sambo champion. He’s going to have very good wrestling in his pocket 24/7.
he also trains at an olympic center in Dagestan and trains with olympic silver medalist ali Isaev who is also a HW mma fighter, people thinking ankalaev cannot wrestle at a high level are gonna be in for a rude awakening
 
