Competetive submission grappling/BJJ without needing surgery at some point. Is it possible?

I'm far from high level, but in 20ish years of combined martial arts - the first injury i've had that's going to require surgery was 3 weeks ago. Full ACL tear. TBH i probably dont even need it if i were to quit martial arts and just go on with life. I'm walking fine.

I've had a couple where it was close, one with my shoulder where i booked in surgery - but in the time between booking and actually going under the knife i managed to rehab it to the point it was no longer needed.



that being said i have pretty bad OA in my hip, and the same day i blew out my knee i was reaching out to hip surgeons for consults so there is that. The long term damage is real when you put wear and tear on your body consistently, and you don't need to be a high level athlete to suffer the effects.