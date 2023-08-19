Competetive submission grappling/BJJ without needing surgery at some point. Is it possible?

agreeI don't think it's possible to do any sport at a high level competitively without getting injuries which might involve surgery. It just takes a massive toll on the body to do anything athletic at a high level like that.
In cost benefit analysis, the quest for the bb crippling your body to the point of needing recuperation or surgery already, its doesn't seem a wise trade off considering you're not even old yet and you will need those knees to walk even with a stick at some stage.
Roger Gracie never head surgery.
I think Mikey Musumeci only had appendix surgery.
Personally as a low level guy never had any surgery.
Also a 6 feet 3 guy, think being big helps a lot for preventing injuries in that you don't train with significantly bigger people that much.I never competed at that level, but as a bb with 12 years on the mats as an adult and another 8 years on the mats as a kid I've never needed to go under the knife.
That being said, I have a friend whose daughter has had three different knee surgeries under the age of 20 (starting with an acl tear in softball, reinjured years later in basketball). And I know people who don't work out at all who've had to have spinal fusions.
Not sure if it helps or hurts that I'm a tall heavyweight. It might be easier to have longevity in sport when you're built like a sherdogger.
Honestly I think of all the common grappling modalities I think judo is probably the one with the highest injury risk. It's a lot more chaotic than BJJ due to the focus on standing and the techniques are technically demanding on the person performing them in a different way to wrestling - lots of doing sweeps and shit while standing on one leg which can pop and ACL or PCL very easily.Honestly, groundfighting is probably the least impactful phase of melee combat. Relatively speaking of course. Things like kickboxing or judo can end up with a lot more hard knocks if you're not smart about it.