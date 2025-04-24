Compare "Nothing Compares 2 U"

(If a Mod could make this a poll that'd be cool)

The OG, the famous one or two great other covers/tributes

Which one is best:

Prince (the OG)


Sinead O'Connor (the famous version)


Chris Cornell (live acoustic)


Chris Stapleton (live)
 
