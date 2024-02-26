Thomas opened by saying the “peace and prosperity of our town” depends on a sense of “calm, unity and understanding” between many different groups and then quoted former prime minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau who said the state has no place in the bedrooms of Canadians.



“Yet here we are today, having bedroom activities and sexual proclivities of a minority being flaunted in public with the consent and approval of the state in the form of this town council,” said Thomas. “Bedroom behaviours historically considered deviant, abhorrent and harmful are soon to be graphically represented and visually forced on every resident who wants to do business downtown, even if it is deeply offensive to them, as it is to me.”

Thomas said he was trying to “accurately capture the sentiments of hundreds, maybe thousands” of residents who share “traditional, historic values.”



“This alphabet soup of labels and symbols creates divisions, not unity and understanding. There are people who do not want to change their minds. They’ve considered the options … this is a social-engineering experiment and our town doesn’t have any business doing social engineering,” said Thomas.



He claims the crosswalk to be painted is a “progressive” version and contains a blue, brown and pink chevron that implies “the LGBT movement wants yet more progress, more categories and more intrusions into society.”



“What more is to be asserted? Bestiality, pedophilia, necrophilia, perhaps drag queens in public libraries showing their genitalia to pre-schoolers? Or perhaps a cooking class instructor at our own youth centre promoting pronouns to 10 year olds and deliberating attempting to implant ideas of gender dysphoria to naive young boys and girls … oh, my mistake, that progress has always been made,” said Thomas.



“To do business at the town office I’m going to have to walk across something that I consider offensive to me. Why should I have to do that? To me it’s an idol. To me it’s an image that represents a flaunting of sexuality into my face. Why do we have sex symbols on the street?”