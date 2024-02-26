International Community voted to Ban Pride Crosswalks in Small Town of Westlok in Alberta

A community in Alberta, in Small Town of Westlok had just voted to ban Pride Crosswalks on the streets.
This was vote led by a group in community and the vote according to CTV it was passed by a margin


Only govt symbols and flags would be allowed to placed.

The Towns Mayor was agaisnt banning and its not amusing that the Mayor would have being for the CrossWalk.

Shouldn't the sidewalks stay neutral as they do in other places?

I have no problem with this. There are way more important things to celebrate than pride no matter how supportive of that community I may be.

Acceptance not promotion is what I want.

I'd rather have scholars crosswalks public intellectuals crosswalks and saints or even public school teachers crosswalks rather than pride crosswalks.
 
LOL, never thought I’d see a thread about Westlock on Sherdog. It’s small, shitty town of a little under 5,000 people about an hour and a half northwest of Edmonton. Only time I’ve been was to go skydiving for my 24th birthday with my best friend 15 years ago.

Not surprised this passed, it’s pretty typical of rural Alberta to be against anything LGBTQ related. Frankly I’m more surprised they ever got a rainbow crosswalk in the first place.
 
I'm more concerned with your English than what's happening in a town in the Arctic with a few thousand people.

All the best to the people of Matlock.
 
LOL, never thought I’d see a thread about Westlock on Sherdog. It’s small, shitty town of a little under 5,000 people about an hour and a half northwest of Edmonton. Only time I’ve been was to go skydiving for my 24th birthday with my best friend 15 years ago.

Not surprised this passed, it’s pretty typical of rural Alberta to be against anything LGBTQ related. Frankly I’m more surprised they ever got a rainbow crosswalk in the first place.
Not wanting pride crosswalks has nothing to do or is not necessarily against LGBT.
 
It seems kind of stupid to put a mural on the ground where it will be walked over or driven on.

It would make more sense to just put a flag up on the corner.
 
Not wanting pride crosswalks has nothing to do or is not necessarily against LGBT.
Yes it does. The guy who started this plebiscite, these are his exact words:

Thomas opened by saying the “peace and prosperity of our town” depends on a sense of “calm, unity and understanding” between many different groups and then quoted former prime minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau who said the state has no place in the bedrooms of Canadians.

“Yet here we are today, having bedroom activities and sexual proclivities of a minority being flaunted in public with the consent and approval of the state in the form of this town council,” said Thomas. “Bedroom behaviours historically considered deviant, abhorrent and harmful are soon to be graphically represented and visually forced on every resident who wants to do business downtown, even if it is deeply offensive to them, as it is to me.”
Thomas said he was trying to “accurately capture the sentiments of hundreds, maybe thousands” of residents who share “traditional, historic values.”

“This alphabet soup of labels and symbols creates divisions, not unity and understanding. There are people who do not want to change their minds. They’ve considered the options … this is a social-engineering experiment and our town doesn’t have any business doing social engineering,” said Thomas.

He claims the crosswalk to be painted is a “progressive” version and contains a blue, brown and pink chevron that implies “the LGBT movement wants yet more progress, more categories and more intrusions into society.”

“What more is to be asserted? Bestiality, pedophilia, necrophilia, perhaps drag queens in public libraries showing their genitalia to pre-schoolers? Or perhaps a cooking class instructor at our own youth centre promoting pronouns to 10 year olds and deliberating attempting to implant ideas of gender dysphoria to naive young boys and girls … oh, my mistake, that progress has always been made,” said Thomas.

“To do business at the town office I’m going to have to walk across something that I consider offensive to me. Why should I have to do that? To me it’s an idol. To me it’s an image that represents a flaunting of sexuality into my face. Why do we have sex symbols on the street?”
Click to expand...
 
Yes it does. The guy who started this plebiscite, these are his exact words:
I'm speaking here only about the principle, not about any one individual who may or may not be bigoted or who could or could not be a monster for that matter.

I'm just saying that not wanting pride crosswalks in a town is not necessarily linked in any way to bigotry of any kind and pretending otherwise is extremely soft, headed, ignorant and mean spirited.


I am strongly in favor of LGBT people having the right to marry the right to inheritances, the right to be protected from violence, etc. but I'm also against any kind of promotion of the lifestyle because I believe it is harmful especially to men. And since sexuality is highly influenceable by cultural signals, I think we should be pushing boys towards heterosexuality not homosexuality and so celebrating a homosexual lifestyle is very very low on my list of priorities.

I'd rather have public intellectuals or intellectuals crosswalks or saints crosswalks or war heroes, crosswalks, etc. I can probably think of a thousand more deserving groups to mold crosswalks after to promote to young kids and other human beings rather than pride

@Sweater of AV
 
that also does not address a single one of my arguments.
That's because it's already been addressed:

Not wanting pride crosswalks has nothing to do or is not necessarily against LGBT.
Thomas opened by saying the “peace and prosperity of our town” depends on a sense of “calm, unity and understanding” between many different groups and then quoted former prime minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau who said the state has no place in the bedrooms of Canadians.

“Yet here we are today, having bedroom activities and sexual proclivities of a minority being flaunted in public with the consent and approval of the state in the form of this town council,” said Thomas. “Bedroom behaviours historically considered deviant, abhorrent and harmful are soon to be graphically represented and visually forced on every resident who wants to do business downtown, even if it is deeply offensive to them, as it is to me.”
Thomas said he was trying to “accurately capture the sentiments of hundreds, maybe thousands” of residents who share “traditional, historic values.”

“This alphabet soup of labels and symbols creates divisions, not unity and understanding. There are people who do not want to change their minds. They’ve considered the options … this is a social-engineering experiment and our town doesn’t have any business doing social engineering,” said Thomas.

He claims the crosswalk to be painted is a “progressive” version and contains a blue, brown and pink chevron that implies “the LGBT movement wants yet more progress, more categories and more intrusions into society.”

“What more is to be asserted? Bestiality, pedophilia, necrophilia, perhaps drag queens in public libraries showing their genitalia to pre-schoolers? Or perhaps a cooking class instructor at our own youth centre promoting pronouns to 10 year olds and deliberating attempting to implant ideas of gender dysphoria to naive young boys and girls … oh, my mistake, that progress has always been made,” said Thomas.

“To do business at the town office I’m going to have to walk across something that I consider offensive to me. Why should I have to do that? To me it’s an idol. To me it’s an image that represents a flaunting of sexuality into my face. Why do we have sex symbols on the street?”
