Community movie announced by Peacock

I’m gonna watch, but I’m not holding out a ton of hope that it’ll be any good. They’re all so old now, either they just brush it aside like the wet hot American summer reboot or we get some convoluted plotting at the beginning to bring them back to the college.
 
KreamPuff said:
I wonder if Donald Glover (Troy) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) will return as well. Looks like Chevy Chase is definitely out.

Crazy to think that Annie and Britta will both turn 40 this year
It's also funny that they're the same age, since Annie was supposed to be fresh out of high school and Britta was like late twenties.
 
Donald glover may be too successful to do it if he comes back they will probably have to cut him a huge check.
 
drstrangelov said:
I’m gonna watch, but I’m not holding out a ton of hope that it’ll be any good. They’re all so old now, either they just brush it aside like the wet hot American summer reboot or we get some convoluted plotting at the beginning to bring them back to the college.
This movie probably should have been made in 2017 at the latest.
 
Oh shit.

On one hand it was a matter of a time given the slogan on the other hand it's a show about community college......which is 2 years long.

Love this show though but this is being made simply because of the slogan not because it makes sense.
 
ferrisjso said:
His character died from excess masturbation. He gave all his money to Troy so I imagine that would play into the plot.
Good,

Nothing like watching Chevy work for his money..
 
DoctorTaco said:
doubt it. The cast and writers hated him. It’s a well known hollywood fact that he’s a dick.
Then you can understand why I would like to see him back on set...
 
