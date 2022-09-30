Community movie announced by Peacock

The Prophecy has been fufilled
Troy and Abed in a movie
Britta is probably hotter now. Brie showed her boobs in GLOW and it was mediocre.Any chance to see more Allison Brie is a good thing.
It's also funny that they're the same age, since Annie was supposed to be fresh out of high school and Britta was like late twenties.I wonder if Donald Glover (Troy) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) will return as well. Looks like Chevy Chase is definitely out.
Crazy to think that Annie and Britta will both turn 40 this year
Donald glover may be too successful to do it if he comes back they will probably have to cut him a huge check.I wonder if Donald Glover (Troy) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley) will return as well. Looks like Chevy Chase is definitely out.
Crazy to think that Annie and Britta will both turn 40 this year
This movie probably should have been made in 2017 at the latest.I’m gonna watch, but I’m not holding out a ton of hope that it’ll be any good. They’re all so old now, either they just brush it aside like the wet hot American summer reboot or we get some convoluted plotting at the beginning to bring them back to the college.
Is Chevy coming back?
disagree: (NSFW?)Britta is probably hotter now. Brie showed her boobs in GLOW and it was mediocre.
doubt it. The cast and writers hated him. It’s a well known hollywood fact that he’s a dick.Is Chevy coming back?
His character died from excess masturbation. He gave all his money to Troy so I imagine that would play into the plot.
doubt it. The cast and writers hated him. It’s a well known hollywood fact that he’s a dick.