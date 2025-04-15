Common sports narratives that aren't true (or are greatly exaggerated)

Fedorgasm

What sports narratives get repeated enough that they seem to become part of sports history even though they might not be completely true?

Mine is the idea that Charles Barkley was washed up by the time he got to the rockets.

He was still really good that first year with the rockets. He had a game where he got 20 points, 2 blocks and 33 rebounds. That's not a typo. Thirty-three fucking rebounds! Which made him the oldest player to achieve such a thing since the days of Wilt/Russell.

Sure the rockets is where he was when his career declined, but he was there for 4 years and his health didn't really go downhill until the final 2 years. That's when you see him missing a ton of games and looking fat.
 
Russell Wilson isn't a top 15 QB of all time despite all his numbers being in the top 15 all time.
 
biggest narative in sport to be fair it is only in americca rest of world mock it is nfl being best athletes fastest athletes and so on i have never seen a sport be so full of it self as nfl players do. not even track guys brag how fast they are when in reality they are ultimate speed sport as much nfl players brag about it and their fans do it too.when in reality they are not that fast strong or tough to actualy brag THAT MUCH ABOUT IT
 
That George Foreman was beating Ali from pillar to post before exhausting himself and getting stopped.

Ali was ahead on the cards (deservedly) by the time he stopped Foreman.
 
