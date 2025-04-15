Common sports narratives that aren't true (or are greatly exaggerated)

What sports narratives get repeated enough that they seem to become part of sports history even though they might not be completely true?



Mine is the idea that Charles Barkley was washed up by the time he got to the rockets.



He was still really good that first year with the rockets. He had a game where he got 20 points, 2 blocks and 33 rebounds. That's not a typo. Thirty-three fucking rebounds! Which made him the oldest player to achieve such a thing since the days of Wilt/Russell.



Sure the rockets is where he was when his career declined, but he was there for 4 years and his health didn't really go downhill until the final 2 years. That's when you see him missing a ton of games and looking fat.