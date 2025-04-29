Economy Commerce Secretary Lutnick: You, your kids, and your grandkids will be working at the factory

J

James Bomb

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 3, 2004
Messages
12,078
Reaction score
5,011
I'm starting strength training with my daughters so they can become floor supervisors and get those $10 extra for the company store!

But seriously it's so sad it almost becomes funny that elected leaders want us to go back to the early 19th century.
 
Sounds good. We're always going to have tons of unskilled people in the workforce who need a way to make a living wage.

Most of you getting the vapors over this probably don't work anyway and don't understand what it meant when we started losing those blue collar jobs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,571
Messages
57,232,185
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top