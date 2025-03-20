  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Commerce Secretary: Buy Tesla stock!

Great, free financial advice from the US Secretary of Commerce.

I hope he is qualified to give us everyone this advice.
 
Waiting to see what Paul “hammer” Pelosi does. Thats the real barometer here.
 
HeffDoesWant said:
Great, free financial advice from the US Secretary of Commerce.

I hope he is qualified to give us everyone this advice.
Click to expand...
I don't know.

Usually speculants and advisors doesn't post stuff online...

It is well known during decades that for example to earn in Forex ( this is different not like stock market ) is easier by teaching others ..... how to gamble...
Unfortunately it is real life.

Especially if we don't know how will be imposed tariffs etc. Tesla mainly is zchina, with chinesse relays, accumulators, chinesse engines etc...

Will see tariffs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk’s never been more powerful so why are Tesla shares tanking?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
Anewt
Anewt
LeonardoBjj
Crime Cartels loom over Mexico's new system of electing judges
Replies
0
Views
67
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Crime Trump aid freeze disrupts anti-narcotics program at Mexican ports
Replies
5
Views
188
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
koquerelle
Crime US attorney in NY and 5 others quit after told to drop Eric Adams case
6 7 8
Replies
157
Views
4K
Deorum
Deorum
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Trump crypto venture partners with platform linked to Middle East militants
Replies
5
Views
275
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,796
Messages
57,053,192
Members
175,520
Latest member
aprilshowers

Share this page

Back
Top