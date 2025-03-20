jk7707
No corruption here! Just the Secretary of Commerce literally telling people on cable news, to buy the stock of the largest donor, and unelected "advisor" to the President, who is eviscerating government agencies, including those that regulate his companies.
Trump’s US Commerce Secretary, who owns Tesla stocks, publicly recommends to buy TSLA
