Commentators Giving Advice During Fights

ComeChooDaddy
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2023
- Messages
- 199
- Reaction score
- 339
These guys are inadvertently giving fighter’s tips and advice in real-time.
Last edited:
Why are these guys allowed to inadvertently give fighter’s advice and tips in real-time?
See, I’m in the opposite camp. I don’t need somebody breaking down what’s going on. Bisping and Dom are the absolute worst commentators ever. Joe Rogan is the absolute best. The energy he brings is unmatched. He doesn’t do Apex cards so his technical breakdowns aren’t heard by fighters, either.They’re explaining escapes, set ups, and nuances of position to the audience.
I have no problem with it, the X’s and O’s should be the meat and potatoes of the commentary imo.
When they solely stick to technique analysis guys like DC, Bisping, and Dom are at their best.
See, I’m in the opposite camp. I don’t need somebody breaking down what’s going on. Bisping and Dom are the absolute worst commentators ever. Joe Rogan is the absolute best. The energy he brings is unmatched. He doesn’t do Apex cards so his technical breakdowns aren’t heard by fighters, either.
Username checks outRogan is by far the worst commentator ever can’t wait for him to retire. Second worst is DC. When they are working together it is unlistenable.