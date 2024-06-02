Commendable performance by Dustin, but Islam too much

It felt like Dustin got rattled by the fact that he landed a flush left hand bomb on Islam in the 5th and Islam barely reacted. He was looking to land that shot all night but it didn't change the momentum of the fight.
 
Viking Power said:
He looked beatable in the first fight with Volk too.
Not getting the same dominant vibe from him as I did from Khabib. Then again, Islam is sticking around longer or so it seems.
That and as Dustin said ... he wasn't ready for that style of grappling before.

Now he and many others are. MMA evolves.

When a dominant champ appears ... everyone else has to up their game to try to keep up.

The Dustin that faced Islam > than the Dustin that faced Khabib.
 
OmegaRugal said:
That’s a good reminder. This shit evolves. Always.
 
donkeyjr said:
There's no way he would have a chance against Edward.
If Edwards comes prepared with a gameplan to keep it standing and outpoint Islam, Edwards can win. If he decides to play grappling with Islam the same way he did with Colby in some moments, I don't think so. I think Islam is much more threatening on the ground than guys like Usman and Colby, because he can find ways to submit you, while Colby/Usman are more like "I will take you down here and try to keep you here"
 
