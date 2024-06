Commendable performance by Dustin, but Islam too much

Viking Power said: He looked beatable in the first fight with Volk too.

Not getting the same dominant vibe from him as I did from Khabib. Then again, Islam is sticking around longer or so it seems. Click to expand...

That and as Dustin said ... he wasn't ready for that style of grappling before.Now he and many others are. MMA evolves.When a dominant champ appears ... everyone else has to up their game to try to keep up.The Dustin that faced Islam > than the Dustin that faced Khabib.