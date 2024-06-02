Commendable performance by Dustin, but Islam too much

once??? Did you see the first Volk fight
Twice now, Volk nearly had him too.
oh yes he would, and he will be a favorite
He looked beatable in the first fight with Volk too.
Does the time when he actually got beat not count?
These are some very tough contenders to beat though, so not everybody can make it look easy.
I did; I thought Makachev pretty well controlled that fight except for Volk's flurry in round 5.
This, it would've looked way different without having to worry about takedowns. Unfortunately this is MMA and Islam doesn't have that to worry about td's while others like Dustin do, huge advantage
That and as Dustin said ... he wasn't ready for that style of grappling before.
Not getting the same dominant vibe from him as I did from Khabib. Then again, Islam is sticking around longer or so it seems.
totally agree , those WW' s are friggin big guys... he will be too small. Despite all the bitching Islam is not a WW size
That's a good reminder. This shit evolves. Always.
Now he and many others are. MMA evolves.
When a dominant champ appears ... everyone else has to up their game to try to keep up.
The Dustin that faced Islam > than the Dustin that faced Khabib.
If Edwards comes prepared with a gameplan to keep it standing and outpoint Islam, Edwards can win. If he decides to play grappling with Islam the same way he did with Colby in some moments, I don't think so. I think Islam is much more threatening on the ground than guys like Usman and Colby, because he can find ways to submit you, while Colby/Usman are more like "I will take you down here and try to keep you here"