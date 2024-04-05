Come up with a name for a celebrity's book

Fedorgasm

When celebrities come out with their autobiographies it's usually a semi-clever reference to something in their career.

For instance, Belinda Carlisle's book was called unsealed lips, which was a throw back to one of her hit songs, "our lips are sealed"

Or Steve Jobs has an unflattering biography title with "iCon" which I though was insanely clever.

So pick a celebrity and come up with the perfect title for their autobiography or biography.
 
Image-1-Guy-Fieri.png


GuyCon
 
Steven Seagal: Kicking Butt and Taking Naps - The Zen Master's Guide to Action and Relaxation
 
Scarlett Johansson: The Bosom Chronicles.

Sydney Sweeney: Bouncing Through Hollywood.
 
Brittney Spears: Hit me, meth pipe, one more time
 
