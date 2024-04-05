Come up with a name for a celebrity's book

When celebrities come out with their autobiographies it's usually a semi-clever reference to something in their career.



For instance, Belinda Carlisle's book was called unsealed lips, which was a throw back to one of her hit songs, "our lips are sealed"



Or Steve Jobs has an unflattering biography title with "iCon" which I though was insanely clever.



So pick a celebrity and come up with the perfect title for their autobiography or biography.