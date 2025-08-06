  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Come at the King, you best not miss.

I'm struggling to feel much sympathy for him, if I'm being honest. It takes a special kind of dumb ass to hunt an animal who's nickname is, "the Black Death". Cape Buffalos kill more people than Hippos. Even the hungry, hungry ones. ;)

Millionaire US big game hunter is gored to death by buffalo

Millionaire ranch trader Asher Watkins, 52, was out on safari with a professional hunter and an animal tracker on the trail of a prized 1.3-ton specimen bull last Sunday.
