Come at the King, you best not miss.

I'm struggling to feel much sympathy for him, if I'm being honest. It takes a special kind of dumb ass to hunt an animal who's nickname is, "the Black Death". Cape Buffalos kill more people than Hippos. Even the hungry, hungry ones.
Millionaire US big game hunter is gored to death by buffalo
Millionaire ranch trader Asher Watkins, 52, was out on safari with a professional hunter and an animal tracker on the trail of a prized 1.3-ton specimen bull last Sunday.
