Not sure when they will be back but have announced an event in March.
On Tuesday, COMBATE GLOBAL announced a new global partnership with YouTube.
COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut of World Boxing Council (WBC) interim world flyweight (112 pounds) champion, Kenia Enriquez (0-0 MMA; 28-1, 11 KO’s).
The 31-year-old Enriquez of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico will enter La Jaula, the COMBATE GLOBAL competition cage, at the previously announced all-women’s live event, ‘Combate Female’, on Thursday, March 13 in Miami.
Enriquez, a three-time professional boxing champion, will square off with undefeated Hayley “Bloody” Valentine (5-0) of London, England in a strawweight (115 pounds) contest.
The bout between Enriquez and Valentine will stream live, along with the remainder of the ‘Combate Female’ fight card, on both Combate Global’s Spanish language YouTube channel as well as the promotion’s English language YouTube channel, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
WBC Women's Boxing Champion To Make MMA Debut At Combate Global On March 13
WBC Women's Boxing Champion to make MMA debut at Combate Global on March 13. Don't miss this exciting event!
