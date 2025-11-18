DougieJones said: It makes so much sense I legitimately can't believe there is someone arguing against it lol Click to expand...

leto1776 said: With what money? Combate Global can’t even pay someone to keep their website and social media accounts up to date.



Bingo. They’re using a studio provided by the network that will air them. Univision did the same in Miami.



1. lol at listing Karate Combat with those other two.

2. They’re not renting anything, the network provides them with studio space.

3. Bigger media market. Yes, So-Cal is a bigger media market than Miami. Also cheaper flights for Mexican fighters to Burbank, CA than to Miami, Fl. Click to expand...

I dont know their background, but whole project seems as total bullshit to me. What is +- monthly rent for studio in miami... 3-5 k ? If they took loan or invested, lets say minimal 50k-70k u have gym in low value locations with used equipment in EU and u can use it as studio - take OKTAGON as example (tho their gym costed much more cuz they had investors and didnt need parcel). If u have problems u can sell this property and make some money back. + U HAVE basically free market and u can even co-work with other promotions. In Miami they will just burn money for rents and eventually fail...might be stupid logic for yall, but its what it is.I listed combat karate because they have deal and project which is something new, something interesting, they are not really "competing" with other mma promotions + they dont need to look for tricks and holes in contracts to "snatch fighters".