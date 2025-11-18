News Combate Global MMA franchise to move HQ to Burbank CA

Nope not dead yet. Just moving...
The franchise, which will air on Spanish-language network Estrella TV after a six-year run on Univision, will film 20 live events at Estrella’s new networks studio, starting in February. That space seats 500 people and has been used to film the talent competition show “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.”

The franchise wanted to relocate to Southern California because of the bigger media market, said Campbell McLaren, chief executive of Combate Global and co-creator of the UFC.

Combate Global MMA franchise to move production to Burbank from Miami

Combate Global MMA franchise to move production to Burbank from Miami

Mixed martial arts franchise Combate Global will produce 20 shows at a Burbank studio, relocating from its previous location in Miami.
More like, “Univision, majority owner of CG, dumped us.”

20 events, they say. Notice they didn’t give a time period
 
Well now that they are in a "bigger media market" the rating should be what, like 10 to 25M on every event in their pea brains. .
 
I like Combate Global. They've been the first big exposure a lot of Latin American fighters have gotten. This is a good move as there's a big Mexican population there. I really hope they can find ways to grow.
 
Headquarters ? Why? Wouldn't be wiser build gym with streaming capacity and octagon? :D
 
DougieJones said:
There are probably plenty of studios they can use in SoCal, much more than Miami. No need to build their own
I dont get point tho. Why to locate urself into relative expensive place where u gonna pay weekly rent. When u can operate from South America or in Portugal/Spain. They probably could build gym with streaming capacities for price of few rents. Then just start with hype up one night tournaments/reality show like TUF and sky is a limit...

I also dont see point in "headquarters" for mid level promotion. Like u dont need offices nowdays, u can negotatiate contract via phone from home or anywhere....important client? - High level restaurant. Thats how i see it, it might sound stupid to some, but i wouldn't waste extra dime to have "headquarters".
 
Tokoloko said:
I dont get point tho. Why to locate urself into relative expensive place where u gonna pay weekly rent. When u can operate from South America or in Portugal/Spain. They probably could build gym with streaming capacities for price of few rents. Then just start with hype up one night tournaments/reality show like TUF and sky is a limit...

I also dont see point in "headquarters" for mid level promotion. Like u dont need offices nowdays, u can negotatiate contract via phone from home or anywhere....important client? - High level restaurant. Thats how i see it, it might sound stupid to some, but i wouldn't waste extra dime to have "headquarters".
Sounds like they will have free access to Estrella’s networks studio... Free is best. And these days an HQ can just be a phone number. If they need an office maybe Estrella has an extra they can loan them. As for gyms no need to buy... their fighters can use many others gyms heck doesn't Urijah Faber has team by there?
 
Tokoloko said:
I dont get point tho. Why to locate urself into relative expensive place where u gonna pay weekly rent. When u can operate from South America or in Portugal/Spain. They probably could build gym with streaming capacities for price of few rents. Then just start with hype up one night tournaments/reality show like TUF and sky is a limit...

I also dont see point in "headquarters" for mid level promotion. Like u dont need offices nowdays, u can negotatiate contract via phone from home or anywhere....important client? - High level restaurant. Thats how i see it, it might sound stupid to some, but i wouldn't waste extra dime to have "headquarters".
... you don't understand why a media production company (that's what they are) would move to a city that's like 95% media companies?

Also they are moving from MIAMI, I don't think the rent is gonna be much more lmao
 
David Street said:
Sounds like they will have free access to Estrella’s networks studio... Free is best. And these days an HQ can just be a phone number. If they need an office maybe Estrella has an extra they can loan them. As for gyms no need to buy... their fighters can use many others gyms heck doesn't Urijah Faber has team by there?
it makes so much sense the fact someone is questioning it is mindblowing to me lol
 
DougieJones said:
... you don't understand why a media production company (that's what they are) would move to a city that's like 95% media companies?

Also they are moving from MIAMI, I don't think the rent is gonna be much more lmao
But the overall “waste of money” on logistics in USA meanwhile u are on “taken market” UFC, PFL, Karate combat. It just seems stupid idea overall to me. And why build gym? Cuz u can use it as Apex. U dont need to rent shit.

Like idea “bigger media market” sounds funny to me, dont expect them to succeed.

Btw nothing is free, nothing.
 
Tokoloko said:
But the overall “waste of money” on logistics in USA meanwhile u are on “taken market” UFC, PFL, Karate combat. It just seems stupid idea overall to me. And why build gym? Cuz u can use it as Apex. U dont need to rent shit.

Like idea “bigger media market” sounds funny to me, dont expect them to succeed.

Btw nothing is free, nothing.
They're an American company with a heavy focus on South American talent and South American market. Most of their fighters either train in the US or in countries near the US. They're not a European company. Why take the unnecessary risk of relocating the entire organization to Europe when there's no guarantee they'll succeed over there? Why spend hundreds of thousands building a gym when there's no plan to do anything with it aside from holding a few events from it? We don't know how much they pay to air their events in the studio. Maybe it's cheaper to just rent the studio (which already has production equipment, by the way) than buying a gym or than renting a gym and renting the production equipment and assembling it in a gym they rented?
 
Anyone know how big Estrella TV is vs. Fox Mexico and Latin America?

TKO just announced their Mexican Lucha brand AAA will air on Fox Latin America. TKO has good connections to FOX they also have signed PBR but PBR will also be on Paramount, surprised Paramount did not scoop up AAA.
Tokoloko said:
Headquarters ? Why? Wouldn't be wiser build gym with streaming capacity and octagon? :D
With what money? Combate Global can’t even pay someone to keep their website and social media accounts up to date.
DougieJones said:
There are probably plenty of studios they can use in SoCal, much more than Miami. No need to build their own
Bingo. They’re using a studio provided by the network that will air them. Univision did the same in Miami.
Tokoloko said:
But the overall “waste of money” on logistics in USA meanwhile u are on “taken market” UFC, PFL, Karate combat. It just seems stupid idea overall to me. And why build gym? Cuz u can use it as Apex. U dont need to rent shit.

Like idea “bigger media market” sounds funny to me, dont expect them to succeed.

Btw nothing is free, nothing.
1. lol at listing Karate Combat with those other two.
2. They’re not renting anything, the network provides them with studio space.
3. Bigger media market. Yes, So-Cal is a bigger media market than Miami. Also cheaper flights for Mexican fighters to Burbank, CA than to Miami, Fl.
 
leto1776 said:
With what money? Combate Global can’t even pay someone to keep their website and social media accounts up to date.

Bingo. They’re using a studio provided by the network that will air them. Univision did the same in Miami.

1. lol at listing Karate Combat with those other two.
2. They’re not renting anything, the network provides them with studio space.
3. Bigger media market. Yes, So-Cal is a bigger media market than Miami. Also cheaper flights for Mexican fighters to Burbank, CA than to Miami, Fl.
It makes so much sense I legitimately can't believe there is someone arguing against it lol
 
DougieJones said:
It makes so much sense I legitimately can't believe there is someone arguing against it lol
I dont know their background, but whole project seems as total bullshit to me. What is +- monthly rent for studio in miami... 3-5 k ? If they took loan or invested, lets say minimal 50k-70k u have gym in low value locations with used equipment in EU and u can use it as studio - take OKTAGON as example (tho their gym costed much more cuz they had investors and didnt need parcel). If u have problems u can sell this property and make some money back. + U HAVE basically free market and u can even co-work with other promotions. In Miami they will just burn money for rents and eventually fail...might be stupid logic for yall, but its what it is.
leto1776 said:
With what money? Combate Global can’t even pay someone to keep their website and social media accounts up to date.

Bingo. They’re using a studio provided by the network that will air them. Univision did the same in Miami.

1. lol at listing Karate Combat with those other two.
2. They’re not renting anything, the network provides them with studio space.
3. Bigger media market. Yes, So-Cal is a bigger media market than Miami. Also cheaper flights for Mexican fighters to Burbank, CA than to Miami, Fl.
I listed combat karate because they have deal and project which is something new, something interesting, they are not really "competing" with other mma promotions + they dont need to look for tricks and holes in contracts to "snatch fighters".
 
