Combat sports is unforgiving

- If Volkanovski retired before fighting Ilia Topuria, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever

- If Usman retired before fighting Leon Edwards, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever

- If Adesanya retired before fighting Sean Strickland, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever

- If Ngannou retired before fighting Anthony Joshua, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever



Khabib knew.

Jon Jones knows.



No one is invincible; eventually, the extra win you can gain for your legacy...

...is not worth the risk of a loss that can destroy your near-perfect credibility.