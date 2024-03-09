Combat sports is unforgiving

- If Volkanovski retired before fighting Ilia Topuria, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever
- If Usman retired before fighting Leon Edwards, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever
- If Adesanya retired before fighting Sean Strickland, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever
- If Ngannou retired before fighting Anthony Joshua, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever

Khabib knew.
Jon Jones knows.

No one is invincible; eventually, the extra win you can gain for your legacy...
...is not worth the risk of a loss that can destroy your near-perfect credibility.
 
Prime Goku said:
Don't put Khabib and Jones in the same sentence.

Jones fought pre prime, in his prime and is still fighting after his prime.

Khabib retired in his prime fighting against average kickboxers.
undefated undisputed hall of fame coach of the year Khabibi
 
Calling Ngannou one of the best fighters ever is so short sighted. Your point would have been better made if you used Stipe as an example
 
If Jones had retired before he got busted for steroids, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever...
 
Prime Goku said:
Don't put Khabib and Jones in the same sentence.

Jones fought pre prime, in his prime and is still fighting after his prime.

Khabib retired in his prime fighting against average kickboxers.
Jones has fewer fights than Khabib, has had 1 fight in 4 years since he was the same age Khabib retired, and has 9 fights in the last 10 years. And the "average kickboxers" are still ranked 2 and 3 in the division 4 years later. Where are Dominic Reyes, Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith? Hell, he barely even got by 2 of those with a split decision and a robbery.
 
BFG said:
If Jones had retired before he got busted for steroids, he would be regarded as one of the best fighters ever...
Yeah but he didnt HAHA!
 
the records themselves don't tell the whole story. Khabib turned down a 40 million dollar contract to maintain his unblemished record. If there is one thing we can all agree upon, it's that Khabib is the dumbest fighter in combat sports history.
 
I don't think anything is gonna stain Ngannou's MMA record/aura.

This is a case of "stay in your lane". The fuck is he doing fighting legit HW champions in Boxing? It's delusional. The guy merely competed with a Tyson Fury, who probably trained for a week in preparation, and still lost.

Not taking anything away from him either. A Boxer would meet the same results in MMA 99% of the time. They're different sports. It's time people start realizing that.
 
I don't care about the loses, i only care about the wins. So if a fighter has 40-25 record with 30 title defenses, he is the goat to me
 
Lol ..do you think fighters care about this stuff that much...



They dont... ofcourse they care about public perception from a business point of view...but there not ttying their credibility on what casuals think about their career...


The best way to know your credibility is...is to ask and Listen to your peers...show me one fighter who says the fighters you listed are not some of the best to ever do it ... ( Outside of obvious rivals) ...if the majority of fighters hold you at high acclaim...your credibility is solid ...


The masses for the most part are ignorant... important yes...but ignorant
 
