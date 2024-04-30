Combat Simulation v0.1 (Please Inquire)

Hey there! My name is Daniel (AKA Blueguy) and I play fighting games. I'm also really interested in combat sports, namely MMA. I basically want to kickstart the creation of a game to help simulate a real life sparring scenario. I believe this could be a really big deal for helping people train creatively and explore new ideas (as well as sharpen their toolsets.) The problem is, I'm really not sure where to go with this idea, or who to consult. I feel like many people in the right places would totally get on board with the creation of a combat simulation game if it were presented to them. Does anyone here have any ideas of what first steps I could take? Thanks so much.





Below are my initial notes for the game.





-





This Simu could be important (and a common part of how we train in the future.)





It is designed to be periodically updated over a long time. After being updated for something like 5-10 years it would be amazing





Different versions of the simu for different types of combat





Recommended presets as well as custom presets (Choose your attacks and map them to buttons)





*Bloody Roar Primal Fury* (Why? Circle>Jab / Step>Jab) For example.





It has to be fun to play. If made properly it would be fun as fuck, simulating realistic exchanges.





People have to be really critical of the game so the exchanges are actually based in reality.





You have to be able to move when in guard, or stand up/move away when in opponents guard.





The jiujitsu aspect will be tricky. What we’re looking for is the general exchanges. The broad-strokes. Same with the wrestling and boxing. There will be like a button for triangle (It must be timed properly based on the opponents ground and pound strikes for example - In order to land.)





The Simu is designed to inspire creativity in training, not to replace any aspect of real life training in any way. It will inspire ideas and stuff to use in training. And also offer the ability to stay sharp on the basic exchanges without having to get beat up in the process.





Like if someone loads up with a right hand, it will be possible to level change and initiate a double leg for example. *Double-leg button will automatically level change too*





I think one of the sticks should represent head movement/level changes/etc.





The other stick will represent footwork.





The buttons will be mapped to primarily basic attack options.





When you are not striking, or shooting, for example, you are automatically blocking. You automatically have hands up and chin down. This will separate it from the fighting game genre in a way. Blocking head strikes and body strikes happens by default. Perhaps there will be a command to check leg kicks for example as those occur spontaneously.





This is NOT a UFC game or an MMA game even. This is a generic combat Simu. It will be altered to represent other forms of combat later on but it all starts with the hand to hand combat build.





Activision (Bloody Roar: Primal Fury/Call of Duty.)





This Simu is to be taken very seriously because it runs the risk of dangerous circumstances where people are trying to replicate certain things they tried in Simu when sparring in real life. It has to be damn good. And reflect reality well.





How is this possible? Because it strips down the combat to the basics. The nuts and bolts of it. And professionals are agreeing on how the attacks/exchanges interact with each other.





Game is to be built upon a flight Simu environment. The entire Earth. The idea is that you could have a properly proportioned Octagon and a near exact replica of let’s say, Nate Diaz. He would be properly proportionate to the Earth and to the Octagon. This will be extremely important for the other versions of combat Simulations that could be built off of this. Like if its expanded later on to have weapons. (Maybe even GPS systems or something could act as an alternative to the flight Simu idea. It just has to be properly proportioned.)





You could make a version of the Simu where the exchanges are more like an RPG. Like each player selects their exchange and they get to see how it plays out. And it’s how it would play out in real life basically. (Why? Because Professional Combat Sports athletes are sitting in on the production. It has to reflect reality. The basics at least. *You could still get a little crazy with the custom presets though - Experimenting with different attack options*)





Different modes to represent various Combat Sports/aspects of hand to hand combat. Boxing mode for example where you cannot assign grappling techniques to your preset (or kicking attacks.) Kickboxing mode where you can assign kicks to your preset as well as hands. A grappling mode where you cannot assign strikes to your preset. Instead each player will just have a wider variety of grappling techniques.





Circle with triggers. *The Xbox 360 Controller*





Builds/body-types as opposed to ‘characters’ (I don't mean to set the wrong impression with the Nate Diaz example. We want to brand away from it being a UFC game.)





I don’t want the game to be too difficult to play. You should be able to pick it up within 5 minutes (Like Smash) *Using recommended presets that are pre-assigned so the player doesn't have to sort through too many options - Basically the game is pretty simple, especially at first glance*





With the head movement on the right stick (footwork on left stick… *possibly press up to check leg kicks*) *and circling with the triggers* … It should be possible to emulate Joe Fraziers style of fighting *bobbing and weaving*





^^Its important you can play kind of like Joe Frazier^^