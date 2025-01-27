  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Columbia FAFO

Hahaha, I posted 3 tweets about this in a delortation thread. But the 3 tweets were almost the perfect arc. Adding the TS made it the perfect arc.

Arc 1: trump deports people and denied by president who wants to make a name for themselves.

Arc 2: Trump says wtf via TRUTH, and sanctions and tariffs said country that owes their entire economy to us.

Arc 3: foreign president, PM, king, whatever, says wait, I just thought about it and actually believe you are correct, please don’t mind me
And I am a tranny fucking radical.

Arc 4, which brings full circle. MAGA
 
