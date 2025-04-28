Crime Colorado Night Club Raid Bags 100+ Illegals, at least one Sinaloa Cartel Member

The nightclub had been under surveillance by the DEA and partner agencies for “a number of months,” according to Pullen, who said authorities documented drug trafficking, prostitution, and the presence of alleged members from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and the Hells Angels.

“I don’t have the information about whether those members were there tonight, but we’re still working through a lot of that, because we have so many people in custody,” Pullen said.

“Colorado Springs is waking up to a safer city this Sunday morning,” he said.

Hundreds of agents across over 10 federal agencies participated in the raid, Pullen said. Agents from the FBI, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement joined in carrying out the operation, the DEA said on X.

Pam Bondi offers new details on Colorado nightclub raid, Wisconsin judge who allegedly aided illegal immigrant

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed fresh details about the Colorado nightclub raid and the arrest of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan on "Fox & Friends."
"Those who conducted the raid also identified a member of the Sinaloa Cartel present at the time of the operation.

President Donald Trump commented on the raid in a Truth Social Post on Sunday.

"A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don’t want to send them back to where they came from," Trump wrote in the post. "If we don’t win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a Crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"


Damn, that's some heavy stuff. Tren de Aragua, MS-13, Hell's Angels and Sinaloa Cartel under the same roof. Shit was like a Sons of Anarchy episode lol
 
And there were active duty soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Carson who were doing security.
 
Liberals told me all 'undocumented dreamers' were hard working angels just doing the work lazy Americans refused to do.

What were they doing mingling with cartel members in a nightclub? Scrubbing toilets?
 
Colorado Springs? That city has one of the most beautiful downtowns in the entire nation. The view of the Rockies standing behind the row of businesses is a sight to behold.

67c21e4069c4c.image.jpg


Good riddance, fuckers!
 
Headlines in a few decades: "American citizen spotted walking about, president Huevos who just entered the country two weeks before says this is a sign of how racist the american society still is"
 
