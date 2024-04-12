A worker monitors the water level of a reservoir in the outskirts of Bogotá on 8 April. Photograph: Fernando Vergara/AP

“This is an educational exercise in saving water, nothing else. That kind of thing is going to help us a lot. Those behavioral changes are key.”

Few will probably take up Galán’s advice to stop bathing as Colombians are extremely hygiene conscious, said Mariana García Achury, a 34-year-old in the capital who said she was bathing with a bucket to conserve water.