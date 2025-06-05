Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 7,172
- Reaction score
- 25,070
Is there a factory someone rolling out these androids
Ball Hinckley has some great fragrances for every coochie #qwerplineCould see her coochie
I don't speak the language, so I've got no idea what she's saying.
So I guess we're just doing the incel stuff here, by pretending that good looking women are dumb and useless and they got their job by sleeping with the boss?
A rare appearance of the whiteicus knighticus subspecies. Fascinating.I don't speak the language, so I've got no idea what she's saying.
So I guess we're just doing the incel stuff here, by pretending that good looking women are dumb and useless and they got their job by sleeping with the boss?
I don't speak the language, so I've got no idea what she's saying.
So I guess we're just doing the incel stuff here, by pretending that good looking women are dumb and useless and they got their job by sleeping with the boss?
She looks like Nina Drama. That’s it