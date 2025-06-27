Crime Colombia gangs lure children to join ranks via TikTok, UN warns

Armed groups post videos of weapons, cars and parties to social media to depict ‘perks’ of lifestyle, say experts

Harriet Barber in Bogotá
Leonardo_Kino_XL_a_gang_of_latin_legos_with_stupid_face_tatto_0.jpg


Gangs in Colombia are increasingly recruiting children into their ranks, with a notable number coerced over TikTok and Facebook, the United Nations has warned.

The UN Human Rights Office in Colombia said it had verified 474 cases of recruitment or use of under-18s between 2022 and 2024, and that the situation was “worsening in 2025”. In 36 cases children were recruited at school, while recruitment through social networking platforms was of “grave concern”, it said.

“It’s horrific, toxic and ugly. Illegal groups are using social media to lure girls and boys into their ranks, which is increasing violence across the country and strengthening narco-trafficking,” said Scott Campbell, Colombia’s representative for the UN high commissioner for human rights.
Leonardo_Kino_XL_a_gang_of_latin_legos_with_stupid_face_tatto_1.jpg

Elizabeth Dickinson, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, said the first contact often comes over social media, with TikTok rife with videos posted by armed groups “depicting the perks” of the lifestyle. Posts showed “parties in clubs, designer clothes and heavy weapons”, she added.

Campbell said the children are promised motorbikes, mobile phones and money, with girls also offered cosmetic surgery.

Investigators from the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) said such content spread rapidly, with some posts receiving up to 625,000 views.

Campbell criticised social media companies for failing to properly tackle the problem. “If children were being recruited into illegal groups in London or Silicon Valley, social media companies would be putting huge resources into this,” he said.

TikTok and Meta told UN Human Rights they were working with state entities on the issue and removing harmful content.
50742158972_1537fdd05b_z.jpg

- We need to protect those kids @nhbbear. Joining gangs and doing face-tattos is a path without come back.

The crisis was only worsening, UN Human Rights said, highlighting that in the first quarter of 2025 it had received 118 allegations of recruitment or use of children, of which it verified 51.

Child recruits were a big issue in Colombia’s decades-long internal armed conflict, with the JEP reporting that more than 18,000 minors were recruited by the rebel group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, Farc, before it demobilised in 2016.

images

The findings come amid an increase in violence across Colombia. In January, clashes between armed groups fighting for control of a region bordering Venezuela led to the displacement of more than 50,000 people, while in June a wave of coordinated bomb and gun attacks killed at least seven people and wounded 50 across the country’s south-west.

Campbell said child recruitment appeared to be rising as presidential elections approach next year.

This month a 15-year-old was charged with the attempted assassination of the presidential candidate Miguel Uribe. Colombian authorities have claimed a criminal organisation was behind the attack.

The International Crisis Group recently warned that the rate of child recruitment had reached its highest point in more than a decade. Meanwhile, JEP said that since the final peace agreement was signed with Farc in 2016, a minor had been recruited on average every 48 hours. Many families are too afraid to report their children missing due to fears of reprisals and stigmatisation.
hq720.jpg

In January, when 112 members of the armed 33rd Front turned themselves in, 20 were found to be minors. In another case, after a clash left nearly two dozen fighters dead, a third of those killed were discovered to be under the age of 18.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...angs-luring-children-join-via-tiktok-un-warns
 
Another good thread. Reminds me of the child soldiers in Africa. It takes true evil to arm a child to kill and be killed
 
Another good thread. Reminds me of the child soldiers in Africa. It takes true evil to arm a child to kill and be killed
- We have kid soldiers here. Some factions dont acccept a minor on their ranks, like PCC in São Paulo. Others use minors as paws on their hits. Also several drugdealers fawn(sp) on underage girls. Girls as young as 12 are escorted by crime bosses
 
- We have kid soldiers here. Some factions dont acccept a minor on their ranks, like PCC in São Paulo. Others use minors as paws on their hits. Also several drugdealers fawn(sp) on underage girls. Girls as young as 12 are escorted by crime bosses
Technically, we have them in the us under the guise of street gangs that recruit and arm teens to carry out attacks against rivals.
 
Technically, we have them in the us under the guise of street gangs that recruit and arm teens to carry out attacks against rivals.
- Yes. They arent prosecuted. We had a 15 year old that comited five rapes a couple of years ago. Also today mainstream media projects drugdealers as heroes here.
 
No. You can't effectively do that. Teach your kids core values. Spend time with them. Keep them busy doing other things.
- Kids on several slums dont have much going for them, to rise financialy. Several of them dont even have ID's. The goverment doesnt go to favelas, in Easter and Christmas drugdealers gift chocolates and toys to people. Combine that with media painting them as heroes.
 
Technically, we have them in the us under the guise of street gangs that recruit and arm teens to carry out attacks against rivals.
Technically? Poverty breeds this shit. Attacking poverty attacks this problem. Otherwise, you are only treating the symptom, not the disease.
 
- Kids on several slums dont have much going for them, to rise financialy. Several of them dont even have ID's. The goverment doesnt go to favelas, in Easter and Christmas drugdealers gift chocolates and toys to people. Combine that with media painting them as heroes.
Read above.
 
Technically? Poverty breeds this shit. Attacking poverty attacks this problem. Otherwise, you are only treating the symptom, not the disease.
I have studied the causes of crime extensively and I am a criminal justice professor (and now running the department) at a university. I know poverty is a big player in causes of crime-but definitely not the only factor.
 
We had a Colombian Gang organizing prostitution in NYC. We live in a different age where if you are a John, you could be using the services of someone trafficked or underage controlled by a gang. That is just one of the most despicable crimes. And yet the idiot protestors still fight ICE in these neighborhoods. Clown world. Deport them all, open cases for men with families or who have held jobs and paid taxes. No able-bodied working age single male should be here at this point. Targeting children is sick.
 
Armed groups post videos of weapons, cars and parties to social media to depict ‘perks’ of lifestyle, say experts
idk about elsewhere, but I know the Mexican cartels have been doing this for years and years. They're always flexing on social media

In Mexico they also have an entire genre of music dedicated to glorifying the cartels (The Narcocorrido) and its pretty popular. Most of the bands involved are affiliated to certain cartels and get paid by them to make songs and perform at their parties
 
