"Global drug trafficking could be “easily dismantled” if coke was “sold like wine,” according to the Latin American leader."
"Colombian President Gustavo Petro said during a government meeting that cocaine is “not worse than whiskey” and that it's only illegal because it comes from Latin America. "
Does he have a point? Are we racists for not legalizing cocaine?
Or should we now outlaw whiskey and wine since its as bad as cocaine?
Does Gustavo partake?
Or is it all just propaganda by Politico and paid for by USAID?
and here is a pic of a cat I suspect is high
and here is a pic of a cat I suspect is high