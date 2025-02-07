  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Colombia’s president: Legalize cocaine, it’s no worse than whiskey

lsa

lsa

Großadmiral
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
74,121
Reaction score
105,710
"Global drug trafficking could be “easily dismantled” if coke was “sold like wine,” according to the Latin American leader."

"Colombian President Gustavo Petro said during a government meeting that cocaine is “not worse than whiskey” and that it's only illegal because it comes from Latin America. "

Does he have a point? Are we racists for not legalizing cocaine?
Or should we now outlaw whiskey and wine since its as bad as cocaine?

Does Gustavo partake?

Or is it all just propaganda by Politico and paid for by USAID?

Colombia’s president: Legalize cocaine, it’s no worse than whiskey

Global drug trafficking could be “easily dismantled” if coke was “sold like wine,” according to the Latin American leader.
and here is a pic of a cat I suspect is high

I doubt where it's from has much to do with anything there's so many other drugs not from Colombia that are illegal. Booze is just more ingrained worldwide for a much much longer period of time so that's a silly comparison. That being said

but then that would allow for massive wealth in the global south, NATO and the EU ain't having that.
 
