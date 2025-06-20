Colognes - Cheapies but Goodies

Zyklon R
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2009
- Messages
- 2,489
- Reaction score
- 784
So I'm 40yrs old and have been wearing colognes since I was a teenager and I've tried and owned many different from designer to niche
Sometimes I have found that I like the cheap designer frags more than some of the expensive offerings however I do appreciate the higher quality ingredients and complexity of the high-end brands
So I'm starting this thread to hear which low cost fragrances you guys use or recommend that smell better than the price tag would suggest and are overall enjoyable to wear
So I'll start with a few I wear on a regular basis:
4711
Nautica Voyage
Curve (Official UFC sponsor)
CK One
CK Eternity
Sometimes I have found that I like the cheap designer frags more than some of the expensive offerings however I do appreciate the higher quality ingredients and complexity of the high-end brands
So I'm starting this thread to hear which low cost fragrances you guys use or recommend that smell better than the price tag would suggest and are overall enjoyable to wear
So I'll start with a few I wear on a regular basis:
4711
Nautica Voyage
Curve (Official UFC sponsor)
CK One
CK Eternity
Last edited: