Colognes - Cheapies but Goodies

So I'm 40yrs old and have been wearing colognes since I was a teenager and I've tried and owned many different from designer to niche

Sometimes I have found that I like the cheap designer frags more than some of the expensive offerings however I do appreciate the higher quality ingredients and complexity of the high-end brands


So I'm starting this thread to hear which low cost fragrances you guys use or recommend that smell better than the price tag would suggest and are overall enjoyable to wear


So I'll start with a few I wear on a regular basis:

4711
Nautica Voyage
Curve (Official UFC sponsor)
CK One
CK Eternity
 
Fun fact I have never worn cologne in my life

My mom is allergic to strong fragrances so was never allowed to growing up so I have never cared to use it.
 
For me cologne adds a bit of confidence by smelling fresh and clean those are the types of frags I tend to gravitate towards
 
try - Cologne Grande Luxe from Fragonard. exceptional stuff for only about 40 euros. cheapest cologne i own but no way the worst.
 
