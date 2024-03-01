College Students Go Wild After Learning Tuition Is Covered

This old lady is awesome to do this for these students.

(The roar from the crowd can be felt through the screen. The excitement, as one can imagine, is uncontainable as students studying to be doctors at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine learned tuition moving forward will be free.

An unprecedented donation of $1 billion was made by Ruth Gottesman, the chair of the Einstein Board of Trustees. The money was left to her by her late husband. Inside Edition Digital has more.)


 
Jews are pretty fricking awesome.

Sometimes.

84a0b074-38d6-4962-b929-14d8bfe7c7f4_text.gif
 
The lack of tiddies in a “go wild” thread is appalling.
 
I thought she was just paying the tuition for the current students, but the video makes it sound like the school will be tuition-free forever.

Maybe they're going to invest the billion and use the returns to pay all the tuition every year so the money never runs out?
 
