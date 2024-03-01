College Students Go Wild After Learning Tuition Is Covered

This old lady is awesome to do this for these students.



(The roar from the crowd can be felt through the screen. The excitement, as one can imagine, is uncontainable as students studying to be doctors at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine learned tuition moving forward will be free.



An unprecedented donation of $1 billion was made by Ruth Gottesman, the chair of the Einstein Board of Trustees. The money was left to her by her late husband. Inside Edition Digital has more.)





