Cold Plungers and wellness GET IN

All cold plungers, when do you go in, and what temp annd for how long? And what cold plunge do you use?

I’ll start. I’m using Nurecover as I got a great deal on their plunge pro and a chiller! I upgraded the connectors on the chiller and boom, 0 leaks and 0 issues.

I use it every morning and I’m at around 53f temp (11 C) and probably getting to 50f (10C) by the weekend.
 
I did a cold plunge once. Was staying w a friend who's apt gym had one. we went back and forth from the cold to the hottub a few times . It was intense. Never had a chance to use one again
 
I worry about going into A-Fib or full out heart stopping. What is the word on how the heart reacts? I know it's good for the body itself.
 
