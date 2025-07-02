Cold Plungers and wellness GET IN

TheAlliance
All cold plungers, when do you go in, and what temp annd for how long? And what cold plunge do you use?
I’ll start. I’m using Nurecover as I got a great deal on their plunge pro and a chiller! I upgraded the connectors on the chiller and boom, 0 leaks and 0 issues.
I use it every morning and I’m at around 53f temp (11 C) and probably getting to 50f (10C) by the weekend.
