Cold Plunge Advice...

Krixes

Krixes

The Undefeated Gaul
@Steel
Joined
Mar 8, 2017
Messages
26,479
Reaction score
38,912
I'm looking for some recommendations on cold plunges. I'm in my mid 40s now but I still workout 5 days a week. My body feels destroyed all the time, and I need to start investing in recovery. I've taken ice baths and loved them. I'm looking at spending around 4k for a machine with adjustable temp, ozone and filtration. I'm leaning towards inflatable since it would be more convenient. Let me know what you guys use, and what you reccomend on my budget. I appreciate all the help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,340
Messages
55,818,682
Members
174,947
Latest member
PowerYogaEvolution

Share this page

Back
Top