Cold Plunge Advice...

I'm looking for some recommendations on cold plunges. I'm in my mid 40s now but I still workout 5 days a week. My body feels destroyed all the time, and I need to start investing in recovery. I've taken ice baths and loved them. I'm looking at spending around 4k for a machine with adjustable temp, ozone and filtration. I'm leaning towards inflatable since it would be more convenient. Let me know what you guys use, and what you reccomend on my budget. I appreciate all the help