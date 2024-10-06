Cold Killer

Alex basically coasted on the jab and calf kick until the 4th and then just put it on him.
 
Contempt said:
Gotta give it to him tough, Khalil took an absolute beating and kept going forward.
He fought at every turn. He didn't quit on himself or give up no matter how dire things got. his heart was always in it. Only his body failed him. Inspiring performance.
 
Khalil had a big speed advantage but Alex size and distance control is next level.


Whiffing big shots overextending gasses you out so hard.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Alex vs Jones Baby!!!
conspiracy-theory.gif
 
That systematic breaking down was more entertaining than a quick KO
 
Hardly a mark on him and Roundtree totally busted up. Khalil got crazy heart though dude took a beating.
 
Another excellent strike fest from Periera. I root for him, but Ankalaev is going to grapple, wrestle and hold Pereira down for five rounds to get the win.
...If Ankalaev goes in and tries to kick box, he will lose badly.

andgonsil said:
Goatan
