Colby's list of excuses.

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,445
- Reaction score
- 5,800
1st Usman loss:
Food poisoning.
Bad reffing.
Marc Goddard grabbed him too roughly and took his energy away.
2nd Usman loss:
Bad judging
Usman on PEDs.
Usman cheated again.
Idk.
Leon Loss:
I broke my foot on the first kick.
Trained at 9000 square feet above sea level and got high-altitude pulmonary edema.
Judges hated Trump and me.
Why isn't there a book about him?
Food poisoning.
Bad reffing.
Marc Goddard grabbed him too roughly and took his energy away.
2nd Usman loss:
Bad judging
Usman on PEDs.
Usman cheated again.
Idk.
Leon Loss:
I broke my foot on the first kick.
Trained at 9000 square feet above sea level and got high-altitude pulmonary edema.
Judges hated Trump and me.
Why isn't there a book about him?