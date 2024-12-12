Colby's list of excuses.

Little eagle soars again
1st Usman loss:
Food poisoning.
Bad reffing.
Marc Goddard grabbed him too roughly and took his energy away.

2nd Usman loss:
Bad judging
Usman on PEDs.
Usman cheated again.
Idk.

Leon Loss:
I broke my foot on the first kick.
Trained at 9000 square feet above sea level and got high-altitude pulmonary edema.
Judges hated Trump and me.

Why isn't there a book about him?
 


Interesting fact worth noting.

War Colby he will win a comfortable unanimous vs buckley
 
Lots of fighters make excuses, his seem to be extra. It's part of his gimmick. Wish he would just drop it now though, it's lived past it's usefulness, esp when everyone talks about how nice and respectful he is when he's not in character.
 
He's right on the first one, the rest is bullshit. The notorious cheater Usman got away with a lot of cheating in the first fight. Goddard sucks ass.
 
