Colby's last wins...

TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said: Apparently going 2-3 over the last 5 years with your wins being over a washed up Woodley and Jorge is enough for you to be ranked no6.... Click to expand...

And 6 is low... he was ranked top 3 for YEARS with this same resume. It's baffling that it has taken this long for people to catch on that Covington is a wildly overrated fighter but better late than never I guess. Hopefully this is the last time we ever see him