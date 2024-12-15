Colby's last wins...

John Cena
Colby's last 3 wins are retired and no longer fighting... Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler.
All past their prime when fighting Colby.
He's won 2 of his last 6 fights with his last win being in 2022.
Colby is a great fighter but maybe we've given him a bit more credit
