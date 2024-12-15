Colby's last wins...

John Cena

John Cena

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 6, 2011
Messages
1,827
Reaction score
424
Colby's last 3 wins are retired and no longer fighting... Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler.
All past their prime when fighting Colby.
He's won 2 of his last 6 fights with his last win being in 2022.

Colby is a great fighter but maybe we've given him a bit more credit
 
John Cena said:
Colby's last 3 wins are retired and no longer fighting... Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler.
All past their prime when fighting Colby.
He's won 2 of his last 6 fights with his last win being in 2022.

Colby is a great fighter but maybe we've given him a bit more credit
Click to expand...
He's been a protected guy for years. He's either in title fights or fighting favorable matchups. He got exposed against Leon and now Buckley put the nail in the coffin. This is a hungry, streaking fighter and just a much better fighter than Colby at this point in their careers.
 
Last edited:
I can’t see this post. In all seriousness Colby was a case of right place at the wrong time. His opponents being carefully selected for him was not an issue either.
 
He looked like shit absolutely not the same guy who fought Usman.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Apparently going 2-3 over the last 5 years with your wins being over a washed up Woodley and Jorge is enough for you to be ranked no6....
Click to expand...
And 6 is low... he was ranked top 3 for YEARS with this same resume. It's baffling that it has taken this long for people to catch on that Covington is a wildly overrated fighter but better late than never I guess. Hopefully this is the last time we ever see him
 
Hope his rank drops further now. There's been so many WWs that could've got a title shot through Colby and he fought none of them, letting division jam.
 
I made a thread about his trash resume years ago. Glad y’all finally see the light
 
His greatest accomplishment was losing in fashion vs Usman lol

People wanted to have a controversial heel as champ so people overrated his skills when in fact he should've never even been top 5 at any point and time has proven that yet again
 
Colby is like the wolf of wall street, lots of talk and people fell for it, now people are waking up
 
Thanks for letting is know his record, like none of us here ever followed the sport.
 
i never said he's great. he's ok. nothing special. talks too much nonsense.
 
Buckley is yet to beat anyone good at WW if people think Colby is a bad fighter
 
Colby has a lot of soul searching to do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,636
Messages
56,661,244
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top