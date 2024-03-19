Colby vs Garry. Who wins?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
2,929
Reaction score
3,456
I haven't seen much discussion about the actual fight. Who wins? Colby looked past his prime in his last fight but idk, might have been ring rust. I do think Colby can't just pressure and wrestle against Garry because Garry is good at controlling distance, not as good as Leon but I think Colby will be a little wary and might just get picked apart at range. If he doesn't implement his pressure and pace from the start, he might lose but if he can, Garry has a TDD of exactly 69 (lmao) percent.
Who do you think wins?
 
I think Garry wins it, but it'll be a very passive fight IMO
Colby I don't think will be able to employ his usual gameplan at this stage of his career.

Garry will pick at him at range with strikes and win a decision.
That being said, it's a logical bout to book next.
 
Question said:
I think Garry wins it, but it'll be a very passive fight IMO
Colby I don't think will be able to employ his usual gameplan at this stage of his career.

Garry will pick at him at range with strikes and win a decision.
That being said, it's a logical bout to book next.
Click to expand...
It has become the only fight to make for either of them IMO.
 
While I don’t particularly support either fighter, it’s worth noting that Covington’s most recent victory was a unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, which took place two years ago this month.

On the other hand, Garry has shown more activity in the octagon. Despite my personal feelings towards him, it’s likely that he could outscore Colby and win by decision.

However, Colby scores a 10-8 during the press conference.
 
I have been kinda wondering this as well. At this stage of Colby's career, I think I'd favor Garry. We haven't seen much defensive wrestling from him, but he hasn't really had to use it. But what I feel would give Colby trouble is his footwork and distancing; I don't see Colby being able to close the distance enough to get many significant takedown attempts and on the feet, I feel he'll be outdone. If it's a 5 round fight, I certainly do feel it favors Colby, but then again, we've never seen Garry gas.
 
If Garry goes in trying to be a leg kick merchant or even throws one high kick I'd think Colby would hold him down the entire round. He does have decent footwork tho. Even fight.
 
Gary's wrestling and grappling largely untested.

Colby's excuse of a broken foot.....I actually buy it, he looked nothing like himself, it went beyond ring rust. He should perform better.

I'm down for this stylistic matchup. If Colby can put the pressure cooker front and forward, I think he will eventually break Neal and get him down and control time of possession; if he hesitates at any point of the fight and decides to become a boxer again, that's a losing recipe against a more athletic, younger and more skilled standup fighter. I'd give it 60/40 Colby, but not a high degree of conviction.
 
I really like this fight on paper. Not sure it will be the most entertaining fight in the cage though.

It will answer if Colby has anything left. If he can't close distance it will be just be Garry picking him apart from the outside as Colby follows him around the cage in a very boring 3 round fight.
 
This fight will light a fire under Colby, like the Maia fight.

I see Colby taking it by TKO in round 3, with a brutal ground and pound.

Also Colby outstruck Robbie Lawler with ease. Stepping forward with jabs and hooks putting Lawler against the cage.

Kamaru Usman could compete at middleweight and hits like a Ford Escort so it's not the match to judge Colby on.
 
Last edited:
3 years ago, I think Colby puts on a wrestling clinic and drowns him. Today? I dont know if Colby has that in him anymore. That fight against Leon makes me wonder what Colby has left in the tank. His persona doesn't hit like it use to, his dreams of a belt are over, Trump dipping out on him. I think he's about to ride off into the sunset.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Media Colby Covington goes off on Ian 'Soyboy' Garry: "The guy's a f*cking joke"
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
8K
Sms_productions713
Sms_productions713
Davidjacksonjones
How excited are you for UFC 296?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
3K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket
I
Will Colbys size affect him
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
rjmbrd
rjmbrd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,285
Messages
55,269,318
Members
174,714
Latest member
electro

Share this page

Back
Top