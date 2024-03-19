Colby vs Garry. Who wins?

I haven't seen much discussion about the actual fight. Who wins? Colby looked past his prime in his last fight but idk, might have been ring rust. I do think Colby can't just pressure and wrestle against Garry because Garry is good at controlling distance, not as good as Leon but I think Colby will be a little wary and might just get picked apart at range. If he doesn't implement his pressure and pace from the start, he might lose but if he can, Garry has a TDD of exactly 69 (lmao) percent.

Who do you think wins?