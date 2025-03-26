Colby says Paul Felder got drunk and tied to a toilet on a military base

Time stamped:







“Ask him about the time he was at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The Army and Air Force base. And he got tied in handcuffs by military police to a toilet in his bathroom because he was drunk on the base....



“So he drank like a bottle of Jack Daniels to himself,” Covington said. “He started talking sh*t to his manager, Brian Butler. I had to step in like Paul, stop talking sh*t to him. Like you’re not going to beat up your manager. He was blacked out and he just lost it. How do you not have more control? You’re supposed to show respect to the troops. You’re there to boost morale for the military. Here you are trying to fight with your manager. I’m the one that had to intervene and make sure he didn’t beat up his manager, Brian Butler, with Sucker Punch. And then he goes into his hotel room, he starts throwing sh*t around in his hotel room on a military installation base. And then the military police got called. They had to handcuff him to the toilet.”