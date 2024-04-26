Media Colby Not Relevant Agsin Until He Fights Ian Garry

Pre-fight talk should be fun, but Colby's relevance seems gone at this point.
 
I'd like Colby to not be relevant again. I'm tired of his type of garbage diverting the sport.
 
You don’t see Ian calling out anyone on a streak or with some momentum behind him. You don’t see him wanting to fight at his true weight and calling out Strickland.
 
Ah the good ol Agsin which is much more heinous than regular sin.
 
He's always a fight away from another title shot, you'll see.
It's the UFC/WWE we're talking about here.
 
Colby is not relevant until he beats someone, anyone who is not a fossil.

This guy is worse than Stipe when it comes to fighting pensioners.
 
I mean if Colby can beat an actual top guy, he'd be relevant again. Garry is sort of a softball for Colby and he'll still be the underdog. Shavkat, JDM, Burns, Brady probably make Colby look at the door to retirement and those are all the ones he should be fighting. I wouldn't be shocked if he wants some LW striker or Wonderboy.
 
ComeChooDaddy said:
You don’t see Ian calling out anyone on a streak or with some momentum behind him. You don’t see him wanting to fight at his true weight and calling out Strickland.
Click to expand...
lol Garry is a pretty small WW, his fight day weight against Geoff Neal was like 180
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry
Replies
0
Views
370
hswrestler
hswrestler
MetaIIica
Where does Colby go from here?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
742
blaseblase
blaseblase
svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
8 9 10
Replies
181
Views
5K
Domitian
Domitian
Davidjacksonjones
Who would you rather see win next week Ian Garry or Colby Covington?
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Mammothman
Mammothman
Fedora Millionankles
Ian Garry set to make peanuts for main card fight!
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,086
Messages
55,466,622
Members
174,786
Latest member
plasterby

Share this page

Back
Top