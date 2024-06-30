Colby licking his chops

Copper Burner
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,831
- Reaction score
- 2,514
I bet Colby regrets taking Garry's challenge. After watching him grapple with MVP, Colby has got to be confident that he would have mauled him.
Garry would run from a grappling match with Colby and point fight from the outside. Colby looked like shit in his last fight. I think his inactivity is catching up to him
Too bad he publicly pussied put thenI bet Colby regrets taking Garry's challenge. After watching him grapple with MVP, Colby has got to be confident that he would have mauled him.