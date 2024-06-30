  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Colby licking his chops

I dont think this fight tells Colby anything.

We saw Garry trying to use his offensive grappling tonight.

Against Colby, it would be a test of his defensive grappling.

I think Colby has some success with takedowns in round 1, then gasses cause he’s old, and Garry finishes him in round 3 with strikes.
 
pātrēärkē said:
Garry would run from a grappling match with Colby and point fight from the outside. Colby looked like shit in his last fight. I think his inactivity is catching up to him
Click to expand...

Time/age is catching up to him. He relies on physical attributes: energy, cardio, pressure. He cant sustain that amount of rpms to make his style work anymore. Now that his wrestling isnt as effective without high intensity and endless gastank that would just drown guys, hes being left with average wrestling ability and very subpar striking and grappling skills.
 
Eh I dunno. Garry is going to fight Colby way different than MVP.

Colby has no ground threat and Garry showed a submission game.
 
Ehhh I think Colby would have lost against the cuck

Colby is in danger in the ufc and he knows it. He can only rely on talking and he can't win against any legit WW and even called out a few LW fighters to find at WW
 
Colby ain’t the same anymore I think Colby gets slept his next fight
 
Colby don't want none of Garry, he better stick to licking his pork chops.
 
Wait who would Colby beat, Garry? The problem is Garry would strike with Colby and probably mess him up.
 
The last time Colby beat someone that still fights in the UFC was 6+ years ago. Dude is just cashing checks he doesn't care about anything else.
 
Garry isn't a former LW or in his late 30s or on a multi fight losing streak. Colby don't want none.
 
