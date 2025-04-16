Leinster Rugby
Colby Covington makes surprise career admission after Paddy Pimblett showdown at UFC 314
During his time away from fighting, UFC welterweight Colby Covington has made a shock admission regarding his career.
bloodyelbow.com
What do you think.. Will we see colby out annoying folk in the street Jack Doherty style for the attention he so desperately wants? Someone may call the cops on HIM for a change lol