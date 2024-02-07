Colby had THREE FRACTURES in his foot from the FIRST KICK he threw...

How is this being dismissed?

He was severely compromised for an entire fight.

Yes, he lost the fight, BUT he did dominate the 5th round and end the fight bashing Leon's face and body. He just couldn't put the pressure on throughout the fight as he normally does.

I think Colby's still elite and should get a rematch with a win over someone like Garry or Wonderboy.
 
