hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,632
- Reaction score
- 3,415
Most likely Poirier or Masvidal imo. Neither are booked.
Most likely Poirier or Masvidal imo. Neither are booked.
They aren’t even in the same division. Colby needs to man up and beat someone relevant in his own division for the first time in over six years.
Agreed, all this talk about Colby fighting Dustin is a waste of energy. Dustin isn't fighting Colby imo.Poirier says he won’t give Colby the opportunity and I agree with that stance. Dustin’s a legend with one fight left in him, wasting that on Colby’s boring ass would be criminal. Also Colby shouldn’t continue to be rewarded for ducking his division.
But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s angling for the Masvidal rematch. 39 years old on a five fight skid is exactly the kind of opponent Duckington is looking for.
Sounds like he ducked the mechanical bull as well.
I genuinely do not understand why some people are asking for that fight. I think it's just Colby's brain dead fans that think it's an easy way for him to get back in the win column because they know he has nothing for any actual WW contenders.Agreed, all this talk about Colby fighting Dustin is a waste of energy. Dustin isn't fighting Colby imo.