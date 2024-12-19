Media Colby demands Justice ! Challenges & Calls out Gilbert burns for leaking Chael sonnen's number...

would have been dope to see 3-4 years ago but what the hell why not...

 
m249viking said:
They should save this manufactured beef nonsense for wwe.
Don't think it's manufacted on the part of Colby's opponents, seems like nobody likes him ever since he started the gimmick.
 
Its a bit too soon for his standar isnt it? I doubt Colby would fight anyone for months.
 
Colby, shut the fuck up.

Then again, it's his another example of Colby white knighting for some crook. Is normal.

sonnen-busted.gif
 
Thesnake101 said:
Don't think it's manufacted on the part of Colby's opponents, seems like nobody likes him ever since he started the gimmick.
Whether or not they like him is separate from this make believe “beef” drama nonsense
 
When Burns wanted to fight Colby a few years ago when they were both in the WW top 5 Colby acted like Burns didn't even exist.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Colby, shut the fuck up.

Then again, it's his another example of Colby white knighting for some crook. Is normal.

sonnen-busted.gif
I'll always find it hilarious that people will call Jon Jones a felon when I'm reality he isn't a felon.

But when it comes to Chael, who is not only a convicted felon but also is a confidential informant who wore a wire to incriminate his partners after Chael roped his own mother into his shenanigans, people act like he's a saint.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Don't think it's manufacted on the part of Colby's opponents, seems like nobody likes him ever since he started the gimmick.
I don't think calling the cops on anyone who stands up to you is a "gimmick"🤡
<Waaah>
 
Fun facts:
  1. Colby's won 1 fight in the last 4 years.
  2. Colby has won exactly 1 round in his last 2 fights, losing 7.
  3. Colby has finished 1 fight in the last 8 years, and that was via injury.
Burns is old and has lost 3 straight fights, but I'd still pick him to beat Colby.
 
Colby makes himself sound more and more like a tool every day, and right now he's sounding like it's the middle of next week.
 
Would be an excellent addition to the PPV in Brazil in May.
 
JoeRowe said:
Would be an excellent addition to the PPV in Brazil in May.
Since Colby's flamingly racist trips abroad in 2017 he's a U.S. only fighter, and Brazil is especially unlikely to happen. The UFC wouldn't want to pay for the extra security needed.
 
