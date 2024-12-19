WokeWarrior
would have been dope to see 3-4 years ago but what the hell why not...
Don't think it's manufacted on the part of Colby's opponents, seems like nobody likes him ever since he started the gimmick.They should save this manufactured beef nonsense for wwe.
He was saving it for the poker table. Oh, wait . . .Where was this killer instinct last Saturday
Whether or not they like him is separate from this make believe “beef” drama nonsenseDon't think it's manufacted on the part of Colby's opponents, seems like nobody likes him ever since he started the gimmick.
I'll always find it hilarious that people will call Jon Jones a felon when I'm reality he isn't a felon.Colby, shut the fuck up.
Then again, it's his another example of Colby white knighting for some crook. Is normal.
I don't think calling the cops on anyone who stands up to you is a "gimmick"Don't think it's manufacted on the part of Colby's opponents, seems like nobody likes him ever since he started the gimmick.
Since Colby's flamingly racist trips abroad in 2017 he's a U.S. only fighter, and Brazil is especially unlikely to happen. The UFC wouldn't want to pay for the extra security needed.Would be an excellent addition to the PPV in Brazil in May.