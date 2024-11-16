  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley, New Main Event for UFC: Tampa - Dec 14th

Colby, whether you hate him or dislike him, was a great, great fighter in his prime.

He looked like a dogshit last time out, and we know no one hits a second prime ever.

but Buckley is as mediocre as it gets.

I got Colby.
 
sdpdude9 said:
With the 4 guys involved in this shake up, think UFC made the right match ups.
Click to expand...
I do think JDM got left out of this BAD, he might become 3rd in line for a TS now lol
 
Dana called it "risen" but it's pronounced rise-in, right?
 
This is great fight as well, good on Colby for taking it. Im fan of Buckley and dont care for Colby too much but its still a massive step up and Colby only been losing in title fights. Could go either way imo but I think Colbumy maybe slowed down just enough for Buckley to land something.
 
I don´t believe Colby will show-up or he may even flatout deny this fight being a thing
 
I hate to admit it but Belal pulling out might have been the best thing to happen to WW. We're finally getting some movement in the upper rankings that will cause a shake up that was badly needed.
 
JDM vs Usman and Leon/Brady should be the next WW matchups.

Am surprised they didnt do Shavkat/Colby since they arent doing interim title.
 
Black9 said:
I do think JDM got left out of this BAD, he might become 3rd in line for a TS now lol
Click to expand...
I don’t think he was ready and Shavkat wanted to stay on the card. Him stepping in against Shavkat would have been ideal but just don’t think it was in the cards.
 
